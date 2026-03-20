Brandon Finney Jr. Entering Next Season With Something to Prove

Oregon Ducks sophomore Brandon Finney Jr. is coming off one of the most spectacular first-year performances of any cornerback in the sport. Opposing quarterbacks were frightened to even think of throwing anywhere near his vicinity.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-2, 190-pound standout had the lowest passer rating allowed in coverage amongst any freshman in 2025 at 42.3. He earned a 78.5 defensive grade and a 78.7 coverage grade from PFF. Entering his sophomore season, can Finney Jr. stamp himself as the best cornerback in college football?

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finney Jr.'s top outing of his freshman season came when the lights were at their brightest in the College Football Playoff's quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on New Year's Day. He finished with six tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in the 23-0 shutout victory over the Texas Tech Raiders of the Big 12 Conference.

After Finney Jr. was named the Defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, coach Dan Lanning excitedly stated to the Big Ten Network, "Come watch the guy work, and you wouldn't be surprised one bit. He works his ever-living tail off."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amongst the best that the Big Ten Conference has to offer, the defensive back was named All-Big Ten Second Team. Finney Jr. finished the season with 42 tackles (29 solo, 13 assisted), seven pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack. One of those interceptions was returned for a 35-yard touchdown coming off the hands of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers back on Oct. 11.

After starting all 15 games for the Ducks, he ended up tied for sixth in the Big Ten in pass breakups and tied for third with 11 passes defended. Finney Jr. also led all Big Ten cornerbacks and tied for 11th among FBS cornerbacks in reception rate allowed at just 40.0 percent, giving up only 20 catches on 50 targets. He was officially credited with allowing just one touchdown all season long.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon's Future Secondary Pieces

With the departure of the defensive back duo of Dillon Thieneman and Jadon Canady to the NFL, Finney Jr.'s responsibilities just got much more important for the overall success of Oregon's future defense.

For first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, alongside Lanning, he's going to lean on Finney Jr. to continue to mature, grow into his body, and become more of a vocal leader on the defensive side of the ball in the Pacific Northwest during the 2026 season.

The pure athlete from Owings Mills, Maryland, has the two-way production and elite ball skills of a future NFL starter in the secondary. It's crazy to think that Oregon could have two more years of production and high-level impact from Finney Jr.

Pairing Finney Jr. with a haul of transfers in Minnesota Golden Gophers junior free safety Koi Perich, Baylor Bears redshirt junior nickel Carl Williams IV, and Ohio State Buckeyes junior cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. makes for a dangerous and experienced group.

Not to mention the young and inspiring talent of sophomore defensive back Na'eem Offord, redshirt freshman defensive back Trey McNutt, and freshman defensive back Jett Washington. The future of the secondary in Eugene, Oregon, is bright.

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