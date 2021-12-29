LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combo for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Skip to main content
    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners

    Oregon will rock a new color combination for the first time this season in the Alamo Bowl.
    Author:

    Oregon announces its uniform combination for the Valero Alamo Bowl Tuesday.

    The Ducks will wear green helmets featuring yellow wings with white jerseys and pants, as modeled by safety Verone McKinley III, for the first time this season. It's the first time they have worn green-white-white since the Washington State game in 2020. 

    The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) look to cap off their season with a victory against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl, which kicks off at approximately 6:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday on ESPN in San Antonio, Tex.

