LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon announces its uniform combination for the Valero Alamo Bowl Tuesday.
The Ducks will wear green helmets featuring yellow wings with white jerseys and pants, as modeled by safety Verone McKinley III, for the first time this season. It's the first time they have worn green-white-white since the Washington State game in 2020.
The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) look to cap off their season with a victory against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl, which kicks off at approximately 6:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday on ESPN in San Antonio, Tex.
LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combo for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
The Ducks unveiled a new uniform combination for the first time this season
How to Watch No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl
Everything you need to tune into Wednesday's Alamo Bowl
Oregon Defensive Keys to the Game vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl
Can the Ducks contain Caleb Williams and the high-powered Sooners offense?
You may also like:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox