Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination for  BYU Matchup

The Oregon Ducks will be bringing back a uniform combination that saw the field for multiple games in the 2019 season
The Oregon Ducks have unveiled their week three uniform combination on Thursday night and it's one that fans are very familiar with. The Ducks will wear their complete Nightmare Green 2.0 uniforms this Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

The uniform reveal is modeled by defensive back Jamal Hill and the uniform features Nightmare Green from head to toe. The green is complimented with the electric yellow numbers and logos all across the uniform while also featuring the new Duck gloves the players have been wearing since the start of this season.

As far as specifics with the new 2.0 version of this uniform, not too much has changed since the 2019 version besides the jersey itself corresponding with the new layout that fans have been seeing most recently. The Duck Studs fill into the winged shoulders and the winged collar logo around the neck to top it off with bits of yellow added. Accessories also feature the Nightmare Green and yellow combination such as cleats, socks and gloves.

The Nightmare Green uniforms have returned to the Ducks rotation for the first time since the beginning of the 2019 season (Auburn). The color was last worn as a compliment to the new "Egg Shell" uniforms against UCLA and Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship with the helmet and pants put into the mix. This specific color way was one of the primary uniform combinations put into the Ducks rotation seeing the field six times in 12 games in 2019.

WATCH: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Gives Final Updates Before Facing BYU Cougars

Notably, the 2020 Rose Bowl champion team wore the uniform for the Pac-12 Championship game and the Rose Bowl which featured the full green uniform with their Chrome and black helmet.

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert in the 2020 Rose Bowl where he and his team won the bowl for the first time since 2012.

The Nightmare Green color way was first announced in August 2019 before the Ducks kicked off their first game against Auburn. In that game, the Ducks wore the Nightmare Green helmet and pants with a fading white version of the green to go with it.

When the Ducks have worn this combination, the odds seemed to be in their favor as they have a record of 8-2 while wearing some sort of Nightmare Green.

The BYU Cougars also announced their uniform combination earlier this week.

Their uniform will feature a matte blue helmet with a chrome blue face mask and white BYU logos and stripes. Jersey and pants will be all white with blue numbers, logos, and stripes.

Once again, the Nightmare Green will make its return to Autzen stadium with a new team and staff. No. 25 Oregon will face No. 12 BYU this Saturday and the game will kick off at 12:35 P.T on Fox.

