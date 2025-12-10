The Hefty Playoff Incentives Oregon and Dan Lanning Can Earn
It’s no surprise to college football fans that the sport is one of the most heavily funded in the country. Some of the biggest payouts come with a College Football Playoff berth - something the No. 5 Oregon Ducks secured on Sunday.
After conference championship games concluded, the Ducks held onto their No. 5 ranking to secure a first round home playoff game at Autzen Stadium against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, the Sun Belt Conference champions. If the Ducks take down the Dukes, they'll move on to the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Ducks' success in the postseason will absolutely impact their playoff payout and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's contract incentives.
The Basics of CFP Team Payouts
The conference for each of the 12 football programs that participate in the College Football Playoff get $4 million just for passing the selection process.
Another $4 million is then awarded to the conference of the eight teams that make the quarterfinals (this does include those that get a bye week). Then $6 million is awarded to the conference of the four teams entering the semifinals, plus another $6 million goes to the two teams that square off in the National Championship.
A minimum of $116 million in playoff prize payouts is available to conferences, based on how deep their teams advance in the postseason.
Ranking Highest Paid Conferences
Here is how the 2025-26 playoff payout shakes out. The conferences distribute the money among the teams but it's not always an even split.
1.SEC- $24 million
2.Big Ten- $16 million
3.Big 12- $8 million
4.American- $8 million
5.ACC- $4 million
6.Sun Belt- $4 million
Dan Lanning's Contract Incentives
In March of 2025, John Leuzzi of USA Today reported on the contract incentives coach Dan Lanning can potentially earn from Oregon based on the Ducks' inclusion in the College Football Playoff.
According to Leuzzi, Lanning's contract extension through 2030 (the base of the extension) involves the following bonuses:
- $150,000 for a first round appearance in the College Football Playoff
- $200,000 for Oregon getting to the quarterfinals
- $250,000 for leading Oregon to the semifinals
- $500,000 if Oregon makes it to the national championship game
Lanning’s participation bonuses aren’t cumulative. He only earns the bonus tied to Oregon’s deepest College Football Playoff advancement, capping his playoff participation payout at $500,000.
However, Lanning would receive a $500,000 bonus for leading to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory, on top of a participation payout.
Oregon plays James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium at 4:30p.m. PT.
New Year, New Payout Rules for CFP
There's also a new element due to straight seeding where the top four ranked conference champions get $8 million guaranteed for their conferences regardless of a first round win (think of this like a performance bonus). This does not affect teams that already get a bye for the quarterfinals. This new rule is a way to reward smaller teams for their work after all four conference champions lost their bye week quarterfinal game last year.
Plus, there's logistical costs too. Each team receives $3 million for each round they reach to cover travel expenses. Also, each conference gets $300,000 for each school that meets NCAA regulation for participating in a postseason game (this also applies to independent schools like Notre Dame, who opted out of bowl games entirely).
The payouts for playoff teams change annually and are predetermined prior to the start of that years' regular season.
