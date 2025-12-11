Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Lalou Has A Chance To Join Elite Group

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks thrive on establishing the run before unveiling their explosive plays, and this season is no different with an offensive line that's a finalist for the coveted Joe Moore Award given to the nation's best offensive front.

When it comes to creating gaps to run the rock, protecting quarterback Dante Moore, and leading the Oregon trenches once again filled with mostly transfer starters, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu is the go-to guy who's getting major awards nods.

With his first start occurring during Oregon's Vrbo Fiesta Bowl game against Liberty at the end of the 2023 season as a freshman, the junior from Honolulu, Hawaii is continuing to impress during his junior year as the Ducks prepare to enter the first round of the College Football Playoff against No. 12 James Madison.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu Recognized For Multiple Awards

The originator of Oregon's offensive line nickname "The Law Firm", Laloulu is currently a finalist for the Rimington Trophy and the Polynesian Player of the Year Award. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation's best center selected by a group of four different prestigious groups.

Only one Oregon offensive lineman has earned the honor since it began in 2000, with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson receiving the Rimington Trophy in 2023. Laloulu succeeded Powers-Johnson as Oregon's starting center.

The other centers in the running include Iowa's Logan Jones and Florida's Jake Slaughter.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, left, Lipe Moala and Isaiah World dance to the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu Could Join Elite Group

The Polynesian Player of the Year Award is given to the most impressive player of Polynesian descent and is presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Past Oregon winners include Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (the first ever winner) and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Mariota and Sewell also won the professional level version of this award along with Indianapolis Colt and fellow former Duck, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Consistency Amid Offensive Line Changes

One of the primary arguments for Laloulu winning the Rimington Trophy is his ability to work with three entirely different squads throughout his time with the Ducks. Throughout transfer portal deals and recruitment additions, Laloulu is a consistent leader.

Entering his sophomore year, Laloulu led an entirely new look like with guard Nishad Strother, guard Marcus Harper II, tackle Ajani Cornelius, and tackle Josh Conerly Jr. That 2024-2025 offensive line, after a fair amount of struggles in the start of the season, employed Laloulu as the starting center in the Oregon State and UCLA game to end the season as a Joe Moore finalist for the second year straight.

Then, when all but Laloulu departed the team due to draft declarations and eligibility, Laloulu once again helmed a Joe Moore Award finalist line, the third in a row for Oregon and the fourth finalist placing since 2019.

"To see the difference that Poncho is, like there's a confidence in his game that I think we've all known he was going to be a really good player, but to see him now match that maturity and match that confidence in his game because he knows he's a really good player," said Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry. "I think our whole team is feeling it. He's a clear leader. He helps us in every single aspect, as far as communication. You can see the player he's grown into."

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strength Throughout Challenges

Another factor in Laloulu's strong performance this season is persistence through injury. During Oregon's final regular season home game against the USC Trojans, Laloulu exited the game in the first quarter after a left foot/ankle injury. Though second string center Charlie Pickard filled in the gaps fairly well for Laloulu to help secure an Oregon victory.

Laloulu, though not appearing again during the game and evidently limping, appeared the very next week on the road against Washington, showing the grit he possesses as Oregon's starting center.