Lebron James Goes Viral For Insane Dunk In Oregon Ducks Nike Sneakers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James is going viral for an insane dunk against the Charlotte Hornets, over former teammate Mark Williams. James was wearing his Oregon Ducks Nike LeBron 22 PE sneakers. The Nike shoes were designed for the university’s women’s basketball team.
Lebron was repping the white and green edition of the exclusive shoe. However, the signature collection also features a bold two-tone split design with green with yellow and black with yellow with custom Oregon branding on the tongue and heel.
Unfortunately for Ducks fans, the LeBron 22 “Oregon Ducks” colorways will not be sold to the public. Only the Oregon women’s basketball team players get to wear the beauties.
The 40-year-old James' dunk over Williams provided a major highlight in his James exciting performance, finishing with 26 points and dishing out 11 assists. However, James' Lakers came up short vs. Charlotte, losing 100-99 on Wednesday night. It was the Lakers' first game after the All-Star Break.
While Williams was technically a Lakers player for a day, Lebron doesn't feel that way.
“He was never a teammate,” James said after the Lakers loss to Charlotte. “He never stepped into the locker room. He never came, we never seen him. We know the trade went down, but we never seen him. It got rescinded, it just was back to what it was before, so it was no different.”
Earlier this month, the Lakers had a failed attempt to acquire Williams .The deal fell apart after Williams failed a physical. On Wednesday night, Williams finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.
James has been connected to the Ducks a lot lately.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is having a very productive offseason, as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson got to meet James and sit court side for the Lakers game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month in Los Angeles.
Safe to say, Johnson is also winning after meeting arguably the greatest athlete of all time in Lebron.
Johnson's NFL Draft stock is also rising after an exciting Senior Bowl performance. Johnson overcame doubts about his smaller size by demonstrating separation and speed to NFL scouts. Johnson was picked as one of the 'biggest risers' on the Pro Football Focus big board.
Johnson now ranks at No. 88 on PFF's Big Board, which projects Johnson to be a "priority" day three NFL Draft selection.
For the Lakers, it's also been a busy month after a blockbuster NBA trade with the Dallas Mavericks for star Luka Doncic. Doncic and Lebron have yet to find their rhythm. Next up, Lebron heads to Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 20. Will he again wear a Ducks colorway sneaker? It would definitely make sense to.
The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference and the Blazers are 13th.