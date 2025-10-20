Where Oregon Ducks Fans Can Find 'Grateful Ducks' Gear
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are seemingly back on track after their loss at home to No. 2 Indiana, as the Ducks hit the road and decimated Rutgers 56-10.
Energy is back up on campus surrounding the program, and it has the perfect crowd theme planned to keep Duck fans excited for its next home game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 25.
A "tie-dye out" in Autzen Stadium is the goal for the program, and the team has "Grateful Ducks" uniforms to accompany the "Grateful Ducks Collection" that will roll out this week, both in-person at retailers and online.
Special Collaboration
The iconic band "The Grateful Dead" is a staple in Eugene and at the University of Oregon. In its time, it has hosted over 30 concerts on campus, with 10 at Autzen Stadium — the last time being three shows in 1997, from June 17-19.
Oregon's 'Tye-Dye Out Autzen' is in collaboration with the band to celebrate 60 years of its inception, and the relationship it's had with the community.
The program announced special "Grateful Ducks" Jerseys modeled by starting quarterback Dante Moore. The uniform takes a twist on Oregon's Black "Generation O" jerseys, with Tye-Dye green numbers, and a special Grateful Dead Nike Patch on the shoulders.
On Oct. 19, the Duck Store announced that the "Grateful Ducks" jersey, identical to the on-field edition, will be available to ship online starting Oct. 24. Although fans and students can show up to one of the Eugene locations to purchase in person, to wear it to the game.
On the same day, Nike is expected to release "Grateful Ducks" themed AirMax 90s. Originally, SneakerBar Detroit announced that the shoes would be available on Nike's website for $140 and select online retailers.
The price for the jersey has yet to be officially announced, but other gear in collaboration with the band is already available online, with shirts ranging from $40-$55, and sweatshirts ranging from $80-$85.
Oregon Must Continue Its Momentum
The Ducks may have accomplished a bounce-back win, but the magic that fills Autzen Stadium isn't on the field; it's in the stands. Oregon's football equipment administrator, Kenny Farr knows that this collaboration is special for those in Eugene, and Duck fans in general.
"As it's the Oregon tradition to be untraditional, this is just the latest example of the relationship between Nike and Oregon represented in a football uniform accompanied by both player and fan off-field apparel. We are grateful — pun very much intended — for the opportunity to participate in this collaboration," Ducks football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said in a statement released by the university.
The Oregon offense appears to be back on track after it put up 750 yards of offense against Rutgers, and the Wisconsin Badgers were just shut out 34-0 by the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, so a dominant Ducks' win could be looming.
The Ducks vs. Badgers matchup kick off on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4:00 p.m. PT.