Former Oregon Star Geoff Schwartz Weighs in on the Ducks' Ugliest Uniforms Ever
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The Oregon Ducks are known nationwide for their innovative uniform designs, often going viral for each release throughout the football season.
From the early 2000's diamond plate steel shoulders, to the carbon fiber wings of the 2010's, to the boundary-pushing callbacks of the "Generation O" 2024-2025 collection, to the first ever marble helmets and tie dye jersey of the 2025-2026 season; uniform design is a major aspect of the Oregon brand. Yes, the Ducks frequently make design wins, but what about the misses?
Geoff Schwartz Weighs in on Worst Oregon Uniform
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman, NFL veteran, and football media analyst Geoff Schwartz threw his opinion into the ring on Monday, with the former Oregon great replying to a prompt on social media asking what was the worst uniform their audiences' favorite program wore.
During this particular match-up, Oregon's rival Washington defeated the Ducks in Autzen Stadium with a whopping final score of 70-21, snapping the Huskies' 12-game losing streak to Oregon.
In a discussion with fellow former Oregon tight end George Wrighster III accompanying the original X post from Schwartz, the former lineman explained his distaste for the design.
"How did you hate those? I was just talking to somebody who has a hand in the jerseys about when those could come back," Wrighster asked, admitting that the results of the 2016 match-up may be a sign of bad luck surrounding the uniform.
"Why do I hate a uniform that looks like Cal?" Schwartz answered sarcastically.
The History Behind the Webfoots Uniform
With Oregon uniforms taking on average three years to create concepts to producing the product itself, quite a bit of thought was put into the "Webfoots" idea, and it roots back to the early days of Oregon's football program and the state itself.
Once used as a slang or derogatory phrase referring to folks that lived in the often soggy New England Climate, the term "Webfoot" became synonymous with those that moved to the Pacific Northwest along the Oregon Trail.
According to a blog from the Duck Store, in the 1800s to the early 1900s, the University of Oregon had visual ties far closer to it's home state, wearing school colors of blue, yellow, and white to honor the shades on the Oregon State flag. In 1902, the term "Webfoot" became the name of the first university yearbook, showing how the once negative term became a sense of pride for the students and community members surrounding the college.
The football team quickly adopted the moniker, and 100 years after the 1917 Rose Bowl victory of the "Webfoots" beating Penn in the Rose Bowl, 14-0, the modern day Ducks led by coach Mark Helfrich and quarterback Justin Herbert paid tribute to the old team, including wearing the Oregon state flag on their matte black helmets.
The Webfoots uniforms were used once more following that season for the 2016 spring game of the "Webfoots" (wearing the blue jerseys) against the "Mighty Oregon" (wearing a white version of the jersey) before the uniform design became a fragment of Oregon's past. Quarterbacks during the spring game wore a special "no contact" yellow version of the jersey as well.
The Uniform Rabbit Hole
All that history leads to a common thread: with innovation and consistently pushing boundaries, there likely will be a few designs that aren't public darlings. However, Oregon's history of uniform design continues to be a selling point for their brand, with the Ducks being involved in several highly-touted sneaker and apparel drops just this year alone.
Schwartz's comment online sparked a wave of opinions from Oregon fans across the board, all submitting their take on which Duck uniform of the past missed the mark. Below are some of the suggestions with historical context proving some of the least-liked uniforms come from games with not so savory outcomes.
Consider this a treasure trove of historical jerseys that might fetch a pretty penny on resale sites for their (unfortunate) exclusivity alone.
Las Vegas Bowl 2006: BYU Defeats Oregon 38-8
2015 Against Washington State: Cougars win 45-38
Rose Bowl 2025: Ohio State Beats Oregon 41-21
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.