Insider Drops Major Update on Dante Moore's Potential Plans for Next Season

The Oregon Ducks are coming off of a 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals on New Year's Day, a victory that sets up a rematch with the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.

While Oregon's defense helped power the Ducks to the win, quarterback Dante Moore continues to make headlines surrounding his plans for next season.

Dante Moore Returning to Oregon "On The Table"

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

During an appearance Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel didn't rule out the possibility of Moore returning to Oregon next season.

If the Ducks win it all, Moore could certainly ride off into the sunset, but nothing is guaranteed as of now.

"I think everyone just slots him in the mock drafts at one or two and just assumes that's going to happen," Thamel said. "I'm not telling you it's not, but there is a feeling at Oregon that he could stay, and he's even said that. He said that to one of the TV crews going into the JMU game. He's younger. He's kind of seen adversity. He's a little bit of a slight guy. He could probably use to put on some weight."

"I'm not telling you he's definitely coming back, but I do think that's on the table," Thamel said. "So if you're Oregon, by the way, you're going to need a quarterback for next year."

"Everyone assumes that Dante Moore is going into the draft but there's a feeling at Oregon that he could stay..



He has even said that he could stay before the JMU game..



I do think him staying at Oregon is on the table"@PeteThamel #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7crcrGaA3s — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2026

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How Dante Moore's Return Could Have Domino Effect on Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Moore does end up returning to Oregon, it could have a major impact across the rest of the roster, particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has yet to play this season with a torn patella tendon, told Erik Skopil of 247Sports that his desire to play with Moore is a major factor in his decision to potentially stay at Oregon for 2026.

Stewart was is considering entering the draft as well, but it's possible the return of Moore means Stewart will get a chance at a bounce-back season in Eugene next year.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I want to play with (Dante), if I'm being for real," Stewart told Skopil. "Me and Dante were going to be something. I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that."

That said, Moore is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and would likely need a significant NIL package in order to justify staying in college instead of going pro.

Moore told the media Tuesday prior to the Orange Bowl that he has made "no decision" when it comes to the NFL.

Oregon has already been connected to a few transfer quarterbacks since the end of the regular season and would almost certainly add one from the portal this offseason if Moore declares for the draft.

Recommended Articles