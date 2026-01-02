Insider Drops Major Update on Dante Moore's Potential Plans for Next Season
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of a 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals on New Year's Day, a victory that sets up a rematch with the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.
While Oregon's defense helped power the Ducks to the win, quarterback Dante Moore continues to make headlines surrounding his plans for next season.
Dante Moore Returning to Oregon "On The Table"
During an appearance Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel didn't rule out the possibility of Moore returning to Oregon next season.
If the Ducks win it all, Moore could certainly ride off into the sunset, but nothing is guaranteed as of now.
"I think everyone just slots him in the mock drafts at one or two and just assumes that's going to happen," Thamel said. "I'm not telling you it's not, but there is a feeling at Oregon that he could stay, and he's even said that. He said that to one of the TV crews going into the JMU game. He's younger. He's kind of seen adversity. He's a little bit of a slight guy. He could probably use to put on some weight."
"I'm not telling you he's definitely coming back, but I do think that's on the table," Thamel said. "So if you're Oregon, by the way, you're going to need a quarterback for next year."
MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets
MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech
MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
How Dante Moore's Return Could Have Domino Effect on Oregon
If Moore does end up returning to Oregon, it could have a major impact across the rest of the roster, particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has yet to play this season with a torn patella tendon, told Erik Skopil of 247Sports that his desire to play with Moore is a major factor in his decision to potentially stay at Oregon for 2026.
Stewart was is considering entering the draft as well, but it's possible the return of Moore means Stewart will get a chance at a bounce-back season in Eugene next year.
"I want to play with (Dante), if I'm being for real," Stewart told Skopil. "Me and Dante were going to be something. I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that."
That said, Moore is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and would likely need a significant NIL package in order to justify staying in college instead of going pro.
Moore told the media Tuesday prior to the Orange Bowl that he has made "no decision" when it comes to the NFL.
Oregon has already been connected to a few transfer quarterbacks since the end of the regular season and would almost certainly add one from the portal this offseason if Moore declares for the draft.
Recommended Articles
Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow zachdimmitt7