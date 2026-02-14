Three Reasons Why Dakorien Moore's Role in the Oregon Offense Will Increase

After a productive freshman season with the Oregon Ducks, Dakorien Moore will be looking to prove himself as one of the country’s best wide receivers next season. Moore racked up 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

However, Moore’s role within the Ducks’ offense will be looking a bit different heading into his sophomore season as Oregon made a series of personnel decisions during this offseason to change the dynamic of the wide receiver room.

The return of Evan Stewart

A big reason why Moore got a lot of exposure this past season was Evan Stewart’s season-ending knee injury he sustained prior to the start of the season.

Stewart was coming into the 2025 season as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver. His injury was a big blow to the Ducks’ offense, but it allowed for Moore to get more opportunities in Oregon’s pass game.

Another benefactor of Stewart’s absence was Florida State transfer Malik Benson. He stepped up, stayed healthy, and ended the season as the Ducks’ leading receiver.

Moore’s role in the offense will look a bit different with Stewart making the decision to return to Eugene for one final season. It’s unclear who the No. 1 wide receiver will be for Oregon next season, but both players will have a case to be the Ducks’ top target next season.

Especially since they have plenty of chemistry with quarterback Dante Moore, who is coming back in 2026.

Running it back with Dante Moore

The return of Dante Moore is huge for the development of Dakorien Moore. The quarterback was expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but spurned the draft for another year at Oregon.

Dante Moore will help Dakorien Moore thrive in any role he is given because of their previously established rapport. Having a quarterback as talented as Dante Moore elevates the play from the Ducks’ wide receivers unit, not just Dakorien Moore.

Drew Mehringer promoted to offensive coordinator

Oregon’s coaching staff also saw a change in personnel. Offensive coordinator Will Stein became the head coach at Kentucky this offseason, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning quickly filled the void with an in-house promotion.

Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, who also served as co-offensive coordinator, was elevated to become full time offensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see how Mehringer utilizes Moore in his offense. Moore has the ability to stretch the field with his athleticism and can pick up a lot of yards after the catch.

Considering Lanning decided to stay in-house and promote from within, a logical assumption would be that Mehringer doesn’t stray too far away from what Stein was doing.

That would be a good thing for Moore‘s projected role in the office as Stein had a high-usage rate for more prior to his injury.