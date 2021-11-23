Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Week 13 SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Utah Jumps to the Top of Week 13 SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Utah's upset win on Saturday was convincing enough to topple the Ducks from the top spot in the power rankings.
    Utah put a beating on Oregon and erased its chances of going to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the format's infancy. The Utes appear to be the team to beat in the Pac-12 and have clinched their spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The North is still wide open, with Oregon, Oregon State and Washington State still up for the bid.

    SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

    1. Utah (6): 8-3 7-1 - 72 points

    2. Oregon: 9-2, 6-2 - 61 points

    3. UCLA: 7-4, 5-3 - 60 points

    4. Oregon State: 7-4, 5-3 - 58 points

    5. Washington State: 6-5, 5-3 - 46 points

    6. Arizona State: 7-4, 5-3 - 45 points

    7. Cal: 4-6, 3-4 - 32 points

    8. Colorado: 4-7, 3-5 - 30 points

    9. USC: 4-6, 3-5 - 25 points

    10. Washington: 4-7, 3-5 - 19 points

    11. Stanford: 3-8, 2-7 - 12 points

    12. Arizona: 1-10, 1-7 - 7 points

    DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

    1. Utah; 2. Oregon State; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon; 6. Arizona State; 7. Colorado; 8. Cal; 9. USC; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Decided to shake up my rankings a bit after another wild weekend in the Pac-12. Utah is playing the best football out of anybody, while Oregon/Oregon State/Washington all have a chance to capture the Pac-12 North next weekend. Since there's essentially no College Football Playoff berth up for grabs now with Oregon's loss, the race for the Rose Bowl has officially begun.

    JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

    1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington State; 6. Arizona State; 7. Cal; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Arizona; 12. Stanford

    Comment: It's not a good look for the conference when its top team, Oregon, loses 38-7. But Oregon State is a mediocre team on the road, so Oregon should beat the Beavers and earn another shot at Utah, which may not be what the public wants to see.

    MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

    1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. Oregon State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Arizona State; 7. Cal; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Oregon's one-dimensional offense finally ran out of steam and with it so did the conference's hope of sending a team to the playoff. Utah has the South wrapped up and is easily the Pac-12's best team after dismantling the Ducks. Nos. 7 through 10 on this list are almost interchangeable because so many teams have similarly poor records. Washington is further down because of the instability amid major coaching turnover and less overall talent on the roster than USC.

    SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

    1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. Colorado; 8. Cal; 9. Washington; 10. USC; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

    Comment: With just one week to go, we have enough of a sample size to say that the entire bottom half of the Pac-12 is straight up bad. We kind of knew that for a while, though, so what really stands out as new this week is the shift of powers at the top. Oregon and Utah are more than likely going to meet again on a neutral field for the conference title game, and how those two teams perform this week will play very heavily into who ends up being favored in the rematch.

    CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

    1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. Cal; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

    Comment: After allowing the UCLA Bruins to score 62 points on their home turf, USC continues to drop in my rankings. The Trojans have given up 225 points to Pac-12 opponents this year, and continue to struggle when playing at home.

    DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

    1. Utah; 2. UCLA; 3. Oregon State; 4. Oregon; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Welcome to Fight Club, Pac-12 style. Oregon never saw the punch coming. USC goes out on a stretcher. Stanford had to be helped out of the ring. Washington doesn't remember who it was. When are the new coaches showing up?

