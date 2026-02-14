Matt Miller Doesn't Hold Back On NFL Draft Prospect Kenyon Sadiq

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller makes his feelings clear on NFL Draft prospect and former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq ahead of the combine.

Sadiq made history in Eugene as the first-ever Duck to win Big Ten Tight End of the Year while also being named to the all-Big Ten first team.

... And now he's turning heads as he takes his talents to the pros.

Matt Miller Doesn't Hold Back On Kenyon Sadiq

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, Sadiq earns a clear first-round grade ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on April 23. Miller give Sadiq the tag of being a "no-brainer" first round draft selection, along with 10 others athletes in his draft class.

It's quite the honor as this special evaluation is reserved for prospects who would be Round 1 selections regardless of the year, and players who would have been a first-rounder in each of the past five classes.

"The junior's best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it. Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare. He lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, and he had six drops on 70 targets last season, but he projects as a difference-making move tight end in the pros," Miller said.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two seasons backing up now-Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson (the most accomplished tight end in program history and a second-round NFL Draft selection) Sadiq took over as Oregon’s primary receiving weapon in 2025. He has set career bests with 46 receptions, 531 yards, and eight touchdowns, leading all FBS tight ends in touchdown catches while ranking 11th in receiving yards and 10th in receptions.

A popular predicted team for Sadiq in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles to replace free agent tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles have the No. 23 overall selection. Other potential landing spots that would be considered a good fit for Sadiq include the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. With the NFL combine coming up, Sadiq has the opportunity to improve his draft stock, as he is rated as the No. 1 tight end prospect.

Dan Lanning's Telling Comments About Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq’s dependability and chemistry with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in 2025 may have been matched only by his elite athleticism and eye-catching hurdles over defenders.

Does Lanning hold his breath when Sadiq leaps over a opponent?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“No, I just say, ‘I wish I could do that.' Kenyon's a special man," Lanning said. "And I always have a good feeling whenever I'm able to touch base with him before a pregame, and he just kind of gave me that look, like I'm ready to roll today, which is awesome."

"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us. And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level,” Lanning continued.

The Ducks have had seven first-round selections in the last six years, with Josh Conerly Jr. (2025) and Derrick Harmon (2025) following Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).

Will Sadiq be next?