Why 5-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Jackson Cantwell Chose Miami Over Oregon Ducks
The race for five-star offensive tackle recruit Jackson Cantrell is over, and it’s the Miami Hurricanes who emerge victorious.
The Cantwell sweepstakes unofficially had four teams in the running: the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oregon Ducks, the Miami Hurricanes, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
"I think relationships won out in the end. Coach Mirabal and coach Cristobal," Cantwell explained after revealing his commitment. "They've spent so much time recurring me over the past year. They've spent so much time recruiting me over the past year, they spent so much time checking in with me, they texted me every day. We've talked so much about offensive line development and like, what my potential there is at the U."
"I think their history with guys like Penei Sewell, Francis Mauigoa, and some of those guys from recent. I just feel like it's a place that I could develop and be something great, and even if, like, if football weren't to go my way, I like Coral Gables a lot, I like the university, and I'd love to go study there as well," Cantwell continued.
Oregon made one last push for Cantwell on May 12 by visiting his high school, Miami reportedly had the highest Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) amount offered to Cantwell, and Georgia, who many believed was always the lead for Cantwell’s signature.
Miami coach, and former Ducks coach, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes won the sweepstakes for the 6-8 recruit out of Missouri by backing up the Brink's truck, with Cantwell reportedly set to earn close to $2 million in his first season as a collegiate athlete.
The decision by Cantwell isn’t necessarily a huge shock, but a bit of a surprise nonetheless. Georgia landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, and Cantwell had reportedly talked in person about the potential of playing with one another. Cantwell even reposted Curtis’ commitment to Georgia on his Instagram.
Cantwell even took another visit to Georgia the weekend of May 11, and Curtis was in attendance with friends and family. Like Cantwell, Curtis also had Oregon as one of his final options for his destination after high school.
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?
MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings
While Oregon was never the “favorite” to land Cantwell, there was a feeling they were always in the mix. The Ducks hosted Cantwell at Autzen Stadium for their annual spring game, with the five-star offensive tackle more than pleased with his visit.
"They had Jackson Powers-Johnson come back and be a big part of the weekend and give his testimony for coach Terry and the entire staff. They had Josh Conerly come in and develop and they see Jackson being on a similar path," Cantwell’s father told On3 after Oregon's spring game.
For the Ducks and Oregon coach Dan Lanning, it’s not necessarily a confusing loss, but a loss that certainly still stings. There is no shame in losing a recruit to a powerhouse like Georgia, but to lose a recruit to Miami and to a former Ducks coach adds some salt in the wound.
Cantwell won't be in Miami in time to be tasked with protecting Carson Beck, but Miami is already on the hunt for a class of 2026 quarterback to pair with Cantwell.
With Cantwell’s commitment to Miami, many Ducks fans will be left scratching their heads wondering where does Lanning go from here. There are still some key players that the Ducks could be in the mix for in the coming weeks.
Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho has yet to commit to a school, and theres a growing feeling the Ducks could land him, with Iheanacho planning to visit Lanning in Eugene on June 20.