Instant Reaction to College Football Playoff Rankings Release
An updated top-25 rankings by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee was released on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and a number of questions remain as Selection Sunday (Dec. 7) approaches.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive bids in the 12-team field, meaning the cutoff for at-large bids might be around No. 10 in the rankings. No. 12 Miami jumped ahead of No. 13 Utah, but the Hurricanes stayed behind No. 11 BYU. Can the Hurricanes make another leap, or does Miami need more upsets in front of them?
Another hot topic in the CFP rankings has been the seeding of then-No. 7 Oregon. The Ducks have been ranked behind other one-loss teams like then-No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 5 Texas Tech, and No. 4 Georgia, but some have argued that Oregon should be ranked even lower. However, the Ducks picked up a quality win over then-No. 15 USC on Saturday. In the newest rankings, Oregon jumped over over Ole Miss, and the Rebels moved down to No. 7.
College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. SMU
22. Pittsburgh
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. Arizona
CFP Rankings Reaction
With the loss to Oregon, USC fell to No. 17 The Trojans staying ranked might factor into the ranking of Oregon and Michigan, especially if the Wolverines can upset Ohio State another time. The Wolverines have to beat the Buckeyes in order to have a chance at the Big Ten title game, let alone the CFP.
If the CFP were to start before rivalry week and conference championship games, Oregon would be slated to host the No. 11 seed, which could be the Miami Hurricanes as the ACC champion. The Hurricanes have a difficult path to the conference championship game, however.
A number of teams at the bottom of the rankings lost on Saturday, including then-No. 21 Illinois, then-No. 22 Missouri, and then-No. 23 Houston. In Tuesday's latest edition of the top-25, new programs entered the rankings: No. 25 Arizona, No. 22 Pittsburgh, and No. 21 SMU.
The SEC Championship Game will feature No. 10 Alabama and No. 3 Texas A&M if the Crimson Tide and the Aggies both win in week 14. The hypotheticals are endless, but how many spots would Alabama climb if the Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M to win the SEC title?
On the other hand, if No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana face off in the Big Ten Championship Game, how far does the loser drop?
CFP Rankings Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Tulane
25. Arizona State