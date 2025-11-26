Ducks Digest

Instant Reaction to College Football Playoff Rankings Release

With new College Football Playoff rankings being released on Tuesday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks jumped over No. 7 Ole Miss, but the Ducks stay behind the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Currently, Oregon is expected to face the No. 11 Miami Hurricanes.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

An updated top-25 rankings by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee was released on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and a number of questions remain as Selection Sunday (Dec. 7) approaches.

The five highest-ranked conference champions receive bids in the 12-team field, meaning the cutoff for at-large bids might be around No. 10 in the rankings. No. 12 Miami jumped ahead of No. 13 Utah, but the Hurricanes stayed behind No. 11 BYU. Can the Hurricanes make another leap, or does Miami need more upsets in front of them?

Another hot topic in the CFP rankings has been the seeding of then-No. 7 Oregon. The Ducks have been ranked behind other one-loss teams like then-No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 5 Texas Tech, and No. 4 Georgia, but some have argued that Oregon should be ranked even lower. However, the Ducks picked up a quality win over then-No. 15 USC on Saturday. In the newest rankings, Oregon jumped over over Ole Miss, and the Rebels moved down to No. 7.

College football playoff rankings bracket oregon ducks ole miss rebels lane kiffin miami hurricanes sec championship rivalry
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. SMU
22. Pittsburgh
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. Arizona

CFP Rankings Reaction

With the loss to Oregon, USC fell to No. 17 The Trojans staying ranked might factor into the ranking of Oregon and Michigan, especially if the Wolverines can upset Ohio State another time. The Wolverines have to beat the Buckeyes in order to have a chance at the Big Ten title game, let alone the CFP.

College football playoff rankings bracket oregon ducks ole miss rebels lane kiffin miami hurricanes sec championship rivalry
Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the CFP were to start before rivalry week and conference championship games, Oregon would be slated to host the No. 11 seed, which could be the Miami Hurricanes as the ACC champion. The Hurricanes have a difficult path to the conference championship game, however.

MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries to Key Oregon Ducks Starters

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

A number of teams at the bottom of the rankings lost on Saturday, including then-No. 21 Illinois, then-No. 22 Missouri, and then-No. 23 Houston. In Tuesday's latest edition of the top-25, new programs entered the rankings: No. 25 Arizona, No. 22 Pittsburgh, and No. 21 SMU.

The SEC Championship Game will feature No. 10 Alabama and No. 3 Texas A&M if the Crimson Tide and the Aggies both win in week 14. The hypotheticals are endless, but how many spots would Alabama climb if the Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M to win the SEC title?

College football playoff rankings bracket oregon ducks ole miss rebels lane kiffin miami hurricanes sec championship rivalry
Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws to Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) during the game with Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

On the other hand, if No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana face off in the Big Ten Championship Game, how far does the loser drop?

CFP Rankings Week 12

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Tulane
25. Arizona State

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football