Michigan Makes Major Move in Flip Attempt of Five-Star Oregon Recruit Dakota Guerrant

College football recruiting is competitive, and a commitment does not mean the recruiting process is over. While landing a commitment is a major win for a program, prospects can continue evaluating other schools, and other programs can continue pursuing them until they officially sign. Flips have become a regular part of the recruiting cycle, which makes the road from commitment to signing far more interesting.

A prospect can commit to one program and still have other schools working to change his mind. That is the exact position Oregon finds itself in with five-star wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coahc Kyle Whittingham looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Michigan native committed to the Ducks back in June, but the Wolverines have continued to recruit him as they look to bring one of the top players in the 2027 class back to his home state. Now, Michigan appears to have another opportunity to make its case.

According to On3, Guerrant was in attendance for Michigan's upset over No. 11 Oklahoma as the Wolverines picked up the win while new coach Kyle Whittingham has seemingly revived Michigan's recruiting efforts of Guerrant.

Michigan Has Plenty of Reasons to Keep Pushing

Michigan has plenty of reasons to keep recruiting Dakota Guerrant despite his commitment to Oregon, starting with the fact that he is right in the Wolverines' backyard.

Guerrant is a Harper Woods, Michigan, native and the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to On3. Michigan was also among the finalists for the five-star wide receiver before he ultimately committed to Oregon this summer.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half in a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines also have some particularly strong connections to Guerrant outside of the program itself. His high school head coach, Rod Oden, is a Michigan alumnus, while Oden's son, Jacob Oden, is a defensive back for the Wolverines. Those ties make Michigan's pursuit of Guerrant a little different from a typical recruiting battle between a committed prospect and another program.

Michigan has continued to push for Guerrant despite his pledge to the Ducks, and now the Wolverines get him back in Ann Arbor for a matchup with Oklahoma. The visit does not necessarily signal that Guerrant is wavering on Oregon, but it does give Michigan another chance to make an impression on a prospect it’s trying to keep in state.

Oregon's NFL Track Record Gives the Ducks a Clear Edge

If Michigan is going to convince Guerrant to reconsider his commitment, it will have to offer more than just the appeal of staying home. Oregon has built a recent track record of developing wide receivers into NFL players, which gives the Ducks an advantage.

Dan Lanning has already had three wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft during his short tenure at Oregon. Troy Franklin was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after setting Oregon single-season records with 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023. Tez Johnson followed in the seventh round in 2025, and Malik Benson was selected in the sixth round in 2026.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has also been more than just NFL Draft production. Receivers Chase Cota and Traeshon Holden have also gone from Lanning's Oregon program to NFL opportunities as undrafted free agents.

That track record is even more notable when compared to Whittingham's history with the position. Whittingham spent more than two decades at Utah before taking over in Ann Arbor, but wide receiver has not been nearly as productive a position on his NFL résumé. Just four receivers were drafted during his entire head-coaching career at Utah, with none selected in the first three rounds.

That gives Oregon something Michigan doesn’t, which is recent proof that Lanning's program can develop receivers and put them in position to reach the NFL. If the Wolverines are going to make a serious push for the five-star, they will have to show him why his path to the next level can be just as strong in Ann Arbor.

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