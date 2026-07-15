Oregon 5-Star Commit Dakota Guerrant Brings Rare Edge To Ducks Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks could have been ahead of the curve on wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant, who committed to Oregon Football on June 16 in front of a national audience on the Pat McAfee Show, is now sitting in the true top tier of the best prospects in the nation.

Guerrant obtained five-star status as Rivals/On3 updated its recruiting rankings following extensive in-person evaluations.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Harper Woods, Michigan, native Guerrant took one of the biggest leaps in rankings of all athletes: from No. 46 to the No. 22 overall recruit. It was the second-biggest jump in rankings per the Rivals300, trailing behind Nebraska five-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

The rise suggests that the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning's staff got to Guerrant before the rankings got caught up. That is a clear validation of Oregon's recruiting, which has been on a heater during the month of July.

But the real story isn't about status, it's about a few specific traits that could have an immediate impact in Eugene.

What Makes Oregon Commit Dakota Guerrant Different

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guerrant's highlights and film will excite Oregon fans for this ability to dominate at the catch point and then excel in yards after catch.

However when Rivals' director of scouting and rankings Charles Power evaluated Guerrant, he called out his ball skills, eluding that the Ducks may have landed the recruit with the best defining receiver trait in the 2027 cycle.

"Dakota Guerrant in my opinion, has the best ball skills of any receiver we've seen to this point in the cycle," Power said. "The more and more we saw from the group and the more clarity we had within the position, we felt like Dakota Guerrant came out looking better and better ... I think the ball skills are probably the best in the cycle."

"He looks like he could go on a college football field and play well right now and just hold up physically," Power continued.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is a really important point: Guerrant has the physicality to possibly make an immediate impact for Oregon. Over 6-1 and 200 pounds, Guerrant's size can help him make the important transition from high school to Division I college football vs. elite Big Ten defensive backs. His ball skills combined with a college-ready physical build are a rare edge for the Ducks.

Oregon's Bright Future At Receiver

Guerrant is the newest addition to a growing list of top wide receivers who chose Eugene as their college destination. Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has taken over seamlessly for former receiver coach Junior Adams, who is now witht the Dallas Cowboys.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' 2027 class also holds commitments from industry five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, top-100 athlete Tae Walden and three-star receiver Malachi Garlington. It looks like an embarrassment of riches at the receiver position.

Oregon's recruiting class currently ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Ducks fans will have to wait to see Guerrant in an Oregon uniform but the future looks bright. With more reps and more film, the evaluation of Guerrant only became more confident that he is an elite talent.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

He looks to be the next dangerous weapon for the Oregon offense, who could be led by transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola or fellow 2027 commit Will Mencl (as starter Dante Moore will likely be NFL bound.) Also set to be in the quarterbacks room in 2027 is Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, Akili Smith Jr., Ryder Hayes and Mark Wiepert.

When Guerrant committed he detailed that he plans to enroll early and arrive in January of 2027.

"I'm trying to ball immediately. I'm trying to get on the field," Guerrant said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Guerrant called Oregon his "dream school" as he picked the Ducks over the Michigan Wolverines and many others.

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