Joe Moorhead Offers Strong Defense of Anthony Brown

“You can nitpick and talk about stats and completion trends and all that stuff, but I'll go into a game with AB as my quarterback.”

There has been a lot of angst around Anthony Brown at quarterback among the Oregon fanbase. Those at Autzen Stadium for the Cal game could hear fans booing and chanting “We want Thompson” as the Ducks defeated the Golden Bears. But inside the program, Brown is still the guy inside that locker room and Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead said as such on Monday with a strong defense of Brown.

Moorhead was asked about a lot of topics, but his answers about Brown were most interesting. Speaking about the value of experience he brings to the quarterback position.

"I think a lot of that comes with his overall experience.” Moorhead said. “He’s played a bunch of football over the course of the past four or five years. So he's been in a lot of game situations particularly at the end of games, when plays need to be made. But certainly, go back to Ohio State and some of the other games, down a touchdown against Cal, kind of back against the wall and need plays to be made.

"Threw some really nice balls, particularly the one to J Redd on the first touchdown and then found a way to scramble and score on the last one for the go-ahead.”

Moorhead knows consistency is an issue that needs to improve going forward, but he mentioned that lack of consistency goes beyond just the quarterback position.

“Like all of our guys at all positions, we gotta find that consistency from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.” Moorhead said. “But it's good to know when the ball is in the hand of the quarterback in the fourth quarter, that's when he can play his most consistent and productive football.”

When asked about Brown’s performance in the Cal game, Moorhead said it was a good game from him and he went on to defend why he's the starting quarterback and how there isn’t likely to be a change anytime soon.

“I think AB is doing a solid job in his role. He's not Marcus Mariota, he's not Dennis Dixon, he's not any of those guys, but he's gotta understand who he is and what he does well and how it's going to contribute to our offensive and team success.” Moorhead said. “You go back to the ‘19 season, we're averaging as many points as many yards per game as that team with an NFL Rookie of the Year, an Outland Trophy winner, five NFL linemen, and Jake Breeland in the NFL.”

The ending of his remarks about Brown painted a picture of what this team thinks about Brown and what he can do for both the team on the field and in the locker room.

“You can nitpick and talk about stats and completion percentage and all that stuff, but I'll go into a game with AB as my quarterback and believe in his abilities and what he's gonna do.” Moorhead said. “I'm proud to be coaching him he's a great competitor and he's doing a good job at the office.”

More from Ducks Digest

Joe Moorhead cleared for UCLA game, planning return to office this week

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @nickbat22

Join our free forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE