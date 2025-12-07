Biggest Questions Surrounding New Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

The coaching tree of Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has expanded with offensive coordinator Will Stein moving on to Kentucky and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi being hired by Cal.

The Ducks are expected to promote from within, bringing co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer to the offensive coordinator job. So, with Mehringer taking the reins of Oregon's high-powered offense, what questions should Duck fans be asking about this inside hire?

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Coaching?

One of the hallmarks of Stein's three-year tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Ducks involves some highly touted quarterback development as he also acts as the quarterbacks coach. With Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel both getting NFL starts after leaving Oregon did give the Ducks a bragging point to recruits and current quarterbacks to retain talent.

However, with current starting quarterback Dante Moore seeing the departure of Stein, will he stay for another year with the Ducks? ESPN's experts projected at the beginning of Dec. that Moore was a six or seven overall pick for the 2026 NFL Draft (cue meme jokes here), so there is incentive to leave.

Moore's debut as starter this season has been up and down, with several strong performances to potentially seal a top contract, but there's also the call of returning with a top 2026 recruit class to make another run at the College Football Playoffs under Mehringer. Plus, Moore would get the opportunity to prove consistency with the Ducks and raise his stock further.

Plus, there's also the other Oregon quarterbacks including Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, Brock Thomas, Akili Smith Jr., and the newly signed Bryson Beaver to train to take over Moore's spot whenever he does prepare to depart the Ducks.

Tight end coach Drew Mehringer joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 10 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playoff Responsibilities?

Though it's been confirmed Stein will juggle both his Oregon and Kentucky duties through the 2025-2026 postseason, there's the question of preparing his successor to assume his departing job. When asked about the departure of Lupoi and Stein, Lanning pointed to handling transitions in the past, making it feel like Stein and Mehringer might work together on calling Oregon's College Football Playoff games.

At the very least, it makes sense for Mehringer to be more involved with Stein having more on his plate and a need to develop Mehringer as a full-time coordinator being imperative to Oregon's future success.

"I think when you're honest from beginning to end of, 'This is what it looks like right now, we've got an unbelievable staff, we've had transition here in the past and we've shown exactly what that looks like when transition happens.' When you're honest about that and you don't tell them 'This guy is here for life' and then the next thing you know the rug gets ripped out from underneath you," Lanning said in his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.

Plus, with Mehringer being the tight ends coach originally, will there be any dramatic changes to the look of Oregon's offense? It's worth thinking about for the future of the Ducks.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Job Openings at Oregon

With the need for a quarterback coach, linebackers coach, and co-coordinator positions on both sides open for fresh faces, Lanning has some decisions to make rebuilding his coaching roster. With his promotion to running backs coach and assistant head coach over the 2025 off season, Ra'Shaad Staples feels like the most natural selection to move into a co-offensive coordinator job.

However, there's very much the potential of outside hires to fill some of the openings, and time will tell how the Ducks' coaching staff will look moving forward.

"But that's part of the goal is for people to come and get the opportunity to share in their dreams and their futures. Part of that is coaches get to celebrate their futures as well. When you're honest about it, I don't think it needs to be a big conversation. When you're deceptive about it, when it looks different at other places, I think that's when it's a big shock and a lot of things can change," Lanning said on Wednesday.