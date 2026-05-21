Ohio State Closes in on Two Oregon Defensive Line Recruiting Targets

The Oregon Ducks had a massive month of April in the recruiting department. With the official visit season around the corner, the Ducks are now in the thick of some of their biggest recruiting battles of the cycle.

More than one of those recruiting clashes comes against the Ducks’ Big Ten rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Two of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class, five-star Marcus Fakatou and four-star Kasi Currie, prepare for their official visits, and both Oregon and Ohio State are the top contenders.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruitment of Blue-Chip Defensive Linemen

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to the defense during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have commits in the 2027 class from four-stars Rashad Streets, Cameron Pritchett and Zane Rowe, who all play primarily on the edge. Oregon is still pushing for more defensive line commits, with Currie and Fakatou appearing to be priorities.

If Oregon wants one or both of them, it’ll need to surpass the Buckeyes in their recruitments. That’s easier said than done. Rivals’ Adam Gorney predicted on Thursday that one of Oregon or Ohio State will land Currie. Gorney and Steve Wiltfong predicted on Wednesday that the Buckeyes would land Fakatou.

A lot could still change with official visits beginning at the end of May. Fakatou and Currie have both changed their minds about their recruiting favorites after each unofficial visit when talking to reporters. After all, Rivals already predicted Fakatou to end up at Notre Dame before switching to Ohio State.

Fakatou is listed as the No. 56 recruit and the No. 6 defensive lineman by Rivals and the No. 27 recruit and No. 2 defensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Currie is ranked No. 26 in the recruiting class and No. 2 at his position by 247Sports and the No. 57 recruit and No. 5 defensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Securing commitments from the blue-chip would do a lot for a program’s recruiting class standing.

Recruiting Impact of Potential Ohio State Buckeyes Commitments

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets fans before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Currie and Fakatou recruiting battles are notable, not just because of what it would mean for Oregon to land them, but also because it would mean for the program if Ohio State ends up with them.

For the Ducks, they’re set to lose their starting defensive line at the conclusion of 2026 to the NFL Draft. Dan Lanning already recruited a lot of defensive line depth in the 2026 class and isn’t a coach to count out when it comes to getting transfer portal talent. Still, bringing in reinforcements from the 2027 class will set up the program for the long term.

Ohio State and Oregon are also becoming a big on-field rivalry in both the Big Ten and in college football. The Ducks and Buckeyes didn’t play in 2025, but they saw each other twice in 2024 – once in the regular season at Autzen Stadium and at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoffs.

The two powerhouses are bound to meet year after year in conference play, but their consistent national rankings make it likely that they’ll play in frequent postseason matchups. If the Buckeyes earn a pair of defensive line commitments over the Ducks, that adds fuel to the rivalry and depth to the Ohio State side in matchups to come.

Official Visit Schedule

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, center, watches the defense during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Currie’s Ohio State official visit is scheduled for May 29, and his Oregon official visit is slated for June 12. Fakatou’s official visits are the same.

Fakatou’s recruiting leaders changed after just about every unofficial visit. Since the Ducks are the latter team to host the two recruits’ visits, that could be an advantage when it comes to the emotional highs and short-term memory associated with visits.

Lanning and Oregon are known to make big splashes when it comes to recruiting visits, too. Fakatou is set to visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Oregon, which is another program that shouldn’t be slept on in his recruitment.

Currie and Fakatou could very well end up on the same defensive line unit. The path for Oregon is clear: stand out during the June official visits, and it could haul in two of the nation’s top recruits.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.