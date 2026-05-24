New SEC Team Emerges in Oregon's Recruiting Battle for 5-Star KJ Green

The Oregon Ducks are one of the top contenders for class of 2027 recruit, edge rusher KJ Green. Earlier in the month the of May, Green finalized five official visits. However, one of these visits is no longer on the calendar.

Oregon Recruiting Target KJ Green Removes Texas Visit, Adds LSU

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On May 14, KJ Green finalized five official visits.

May 15-17: Georgia Bulldogs

May 29-31: Oregon Ducks

June 5-7: Texas Longhorns

June 12-14: South Carolina Gamecocks

June 19-21: Alabama Crimson Tide

This is not the case anymore. Green is removed his visit to Texas on June 5-7 and instead will be going to Baton Rouge to visit the LSU Tigers. His visit with Oregon on May 29-31 is still in tact. The Ducks offered him in May of 2025.

BREAKING: Five-star EDGE, KJ Green has replaced his scheduled Official Visit to #Texas with a trip to #LSU.



Green will now take an OV to Baton Rouge the weekend of June 5-7, rather than heading down to Austin.



New Tigers DL coach, Sterling Lucas is making major moves. pic.twitter.com/Kfz8sQyFny — CJ (TigerBait.com) (@CJFWrites) May 24, 2026

While Oregon now has the upper hand on Texas, LSU is making a serious push with the help of their defensive line coach, Sterling Lucas.

KJ Green is a 6-4 215 pound edge rusher out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports. As a junior for Stephenson High School in 2025-26, Green had 129 total tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Green is what one would call a “game wrecker” and is consistently is able to cause havoc in the opponent's backfield.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country per Rivals and it would get a major boost with the commitment of the five-star Green. Here is Rivals’ full top 10 teams recruiting rankings for the 2027 class as of now.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Oklahoma Sooners

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

4. Miami Hurricanes

5. USC Trojans

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Florida Gators

9. Oregon Ducks

10. LSU Tigers

Oregon has received 13 commitments so far in this class with the highest rated one coming from quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona that committed to Oregon back on April 22. Green would jump right up to the top of these 13 Oregon commits if he were to choose the Ducks.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have the third highest ranked 2027 recruiting class in the Big Ten, trailing the USC Trojans (No. 5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7). It is still months away from national signing day so Oregon can still make a push and finish above both of their Big Ten foes.

Not only will Oregon be battling USC and Ohio State in recruiting this year, but they also have both of them on their 2026 regular season schedule. The Ducks will pay a visit to the Trojans in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. A month and a half later, Oregon will fly to Columbus and take on Ohio State on Nov. 7.

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