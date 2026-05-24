New SEC Team Emerges in Oregon's Recruiting Battle for 5-Star KJ Green
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The Oregon Ducks are one of the top contenders for class of 2027 recruit, edge rusher KJ Green. Earlier in the month the of May, Green finalized five official visits. However, one of these visits is no longer on the calendar.
Oregon Recruiting Target KJ Green Removes Texas Visit, Adds LSU
On May 14, KJ Green finalized five official visits.
May 15-17: Georgia Bulldogs
May 29-31: Oregon Ducks
June 5-7: Texas Longhorns
June 12-14: South Carolina Gamecocks
June 19-21: Alabama Crimson Tide
This is not the case anymore. Green is removed his visit to Texas on June 5-7 and instead will be going to Baton Rouge to visit the LSU Tigers. His visit with Oregon on May 29-31 is still in tact. The Ducks offered him in May of 2025.
While Oregon now has the upper hand on Texas, LSU is making a serious push with the help of their defensive line coach, Sterling Lucas.
KJ Green is a 6-4 215 pound edge rusher out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports. As a junior for Stephenson High School in 2025-26, Green had 129 total tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Green is what one would call a “game wrecker” and is consistently is able to cause havoc in the opponent's backfield.
Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country per Rivals and it would get a major boost with the commitment of the five-star Green. Here is Rivals’ full top 10 teams recruiting rankings for the 2027 class as of now.
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2. Oklahoma Sooners
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. USC Trojans
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
8. Florida Gators
9. Oregon Ducks
10. LSU Tigers
Oregon has received 13 commitments so far in this class with the highest rated one coming from quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona that committed to Oregon back on April 22. Green would jump right up to the top of these 13 Oregon commits if he were to choose the Ducks.
The Ducks have the third highest ranked 2027 recruiting class in the Big Ten, trailing the USC Trojans (No. 5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7). It is still months away from national signing day so Oregon can still make a push and finish above both of their Big Ten foes.
Not only will Oregon be battling USC and Ohio State in recruiting this year, but they also have both of them on their 2026 regular season schedule. The Ducks will pay a visit to the Trojans in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. A month and a half later, Oregon will fly to Columbus and take on Ohio State on Nov. 7.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1