Recruiting Flip Battle Heats Up for Oregon With One Key Target
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The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting momentum took a hit recently when four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, one of the top prospects in Oregon’s 2027 class, flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Miami Hurricanes.
The move stung, not only because of Hall’s talent, but also because it came amid Oregon’s ongoing battle with elite programs for defensive back talent on the national stage.
But in today’s recruiting landscape, a commitment is never truly final. And if Oregon has proven anything under head coach Dan Lanning, it’s that the flip game goes both ways.
Miami Hurricanes Flipped Another Oregon Ducks Target
Miami’s win with Hall was not an isolated incident. The Hurricanes also managed to flip Georgia Bulldogs five-star cornerback Donte Wright, who had been projected as a potential Oregon target at one point in his recruitment cycle.
Still, while Oregon has taken a couple of recent hits, Lanning and his staff are far from unfamiliar with flipping top-tier talent of their own.
Oregon Ducks' History of Winning Recruiting Flip Battles
Although the recent flips haven’t gone Oregon’s way, the Ducks have consistently shown they can win high-stakes recruiting battles against some of the biggest programs in the country.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon successfully flipped four-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State, a major win that immediately boosted the Ducks’ secondary class. During that same cycle, Lanning also secured offensive tackle Zac Stascausky, who flipped from Washington to Oregon shortly after the Ducks’ rivalry win over the Huskies in Autzen Stadium.
In the 2026 class, Oregon continued that trend. Brandon Smith, originally committed to Arizona, was released from his National Letter of Intent following coaching changes, and Oregon quickly stepped in to secure his pledge. Meanwhile, Hudson Lewis, who initially committed to Washington State and later flipped to Utah, ultimately made a second change and landed with Oregon after continued pursuit from the Ducks’ staff.
Those moves highlight a consistent theme in Eugene: Oregon doesn’t just recruit commitments, they keep recruiting them until signing day.
Oregon Ducks Eyeing New 2027 Flip Target
Now, with the 2027 class heating up, Oregon’s attention seems to be turning toward another high-upside defensive back: four-star safety Karnell “Greedy” James, currently committed to Texas.
The No. 26 safety in the country has been pledged to the Longhorns since December 2025, but Oregon extended a fresh offer in early May 2026.
The recent offer signals that James remains a high-priority target despite his commitment.
James brings a versatile, athletic profile that fits Oregon’s defensive identity. He also competes in track, clocking a 22.85 in the 200-meter dash.
On the football field, he projects primarily as a safety but has the versatility to play multiple roles across the secondary. During his junior season at Manvel High School, he recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and even added a fumble recovery returned 49 yards for a touchdown.
However, flipping him will be no easy task. James has been committed to Texas and Steve Sarkisian’s staff since late 2025, and programs like Notre Dame and LSU remain heavily involved in his recruitment.
Still, after recent losses to Miami in the 2027 cycle, don’t be surprised if Oregon turns up the pressure. If history is any indication, Lanning and his staff are far from done in this recruiting battle, and the Ducks will continue pushing to turn commitments elsewhere into future stars in Eugene.
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.