Recruiting Flip Battle Heats Up for Oregon With One Key Target

The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting momentum took a hit recently when four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, one of the top prospects in Oregon’s 2027 class, flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Miami Hurricanes.

The move stung, not only because of Hall’s talent, but also because it came amid Oregon’s ongoing battle with elite programs for defensive back talent on the national stage.

But in today’s recruiting landscape, a commitment is never truly final. And if Oregon has proven anything under head coach Dan Lanning, it’s that the flip game goes both ways.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes Flipped Another Oregon Ducks Target

Miami’s win with Hall was not an isolated incident. The Hurricanes also managed to flip Georgia Bulldogs five-star cornerback Donte Wright, who had been projected as a potential Oregon target at one point in his recruitment cycle.

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Still, while Oregon has taken a couple of recent hits, Lanning and his staff are far from unfamiliar with flipping top-tier talent of their own.

Oregon Ducks' History of Winning Recruiting Flip Battles

Although the recent flips haven’t gone Oregon’s way, the Ducks have consistently shown they can win high-stakes recruiting battles against some of the biggest programs in the country.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon successfully flipped four-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State, a major win that immediately boosted the Ducks’ secondary class. During that same cycle, Lanning also secured offensive tackle Zac Stascausky, who flipped from Washington to Oregon shortly after the Ducks’ rivalry win over the Huskies in Autzen Stadium.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In the 2026 class, Oregon continued that trend. Brandon Smith, originally committed to Arizona, was released from his National Letter of Intent following coaching changes, and Oregon quickly stepped in to secure his pledge. Meanwhile, Hudson Lewis, who initially committed to Washington State and later flipped to Utah, ultimately made a second change and landed with Oregon after continued pursuit from the Ducks’ staff.

Those moves highlight a consistent theme in Eugene: Oregon doesn’t just recruit commitments, they keep recruiting them until signing day.

Oregon Ducks Eyeing New 2027 Flip Target

Now, with the 2027 class heating up, Oregon’s attention seems to be turning toward another high-upside defensive back: four-star safety Karnell “Greedy” James, currently committed to Texas.

The No. 26 safety in the country has been pledged to the Longhorns since December 2025, but Oregon extended a fresh offer in early May 2026.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) and head coach Steve Sarkisian raise the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl trophy after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The recent offer signals that James remains a high-priority target despite his commitment.

James brings a versatile, athletic profile that fits Oregon’s defensive identity. He also competes in track, clocking a 22.85 in the 200-meter dash.

On the football field, he projects primarily as a safety but has the versatility to play multiple roles across the secondary. During his junior season at Manvel High School, he recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and even added a fumble recovery returned 49 yards for a touchdown.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, flipping him will be no easy task. James has been committed to Texas and Steve Sarkisian’s staff since late 2025, and programs like Notre Dame and LSU remain heavily involved in his recruitment.

Still, after recent losses to Miami in the 2027 cycle, don’t be surprised if Oregon turns up the pressure. If history is any indication, Lanning and his staff are far from done in this recruiting battle, and the Ducks will continue pushing to turn commitments elsewhere into future stars in Eugene.

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