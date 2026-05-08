National Analyst Turns Heads with Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Ranking

The Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026 season, as they will have some of the best players in the country representing the green and yellow, and they have a great chance of winning their first championship. The player who will lead the Ducks through this season is returning quarterback Dante Moore, who has received a ton of praise throughout the offseason thus far.

Moore was ranked as the No. 1 player at the quarterback position by J.D. Pickell from On3. Moore is by far one of the more gifted players in the country, and he didn't show any signs of decreasing during the spring. In fact, many believe that he improved during the spring.

Dan Lanning Compares Dante Moore to Oregon Greats

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning believes that Moore is improving, and Lanning oversaw the development of fellow transfer quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

"He's there. He's there. I'm very confident," Lanning said. "He checked a play today in practice that we didn't even have tagged with a potential check because of the look that he saw. So, it's great to see from him that he's really out there operating as a coach on the field. We just got to get everybody else operating at that same level.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Dante Moore Deserves to Be Ranked No. 1

This is just one reason why the talented prospect is the No. 1 quarterback post-spring, and other reasons would be his overall talent level and dependability. He finished his first season as the starting quarterback with the Ducks as one of the better gunslingers in the country, totaling over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. He isn't the most mobile player when it comes to his legs, but he is still solid when it comes to escaping pressure and getting to clean air to throw the ball.

The player who falls behind the Oregon Ducks quarterback is Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who also led his team to the semi-finals of the 2026 College Football Playoff. He was definitely deserving of being a top four quarterback, but it is quite shocking that he made it over former Heisman candidate Julian Sayin for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes quarterback fell to No. 4 on the list, and he falls behind Darian Mensah from Miami.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes quarterback will give Moore a run for his money in the Big Ten. Sayin finished with similar stats, as he finished the season with a total of 32 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also finished with 3,610 passing yards, but had the best wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith, and No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate to throw the ball to. Now, many could believe that the Ducks have the best wide receiver room in the country.

If Moore lives up to the hype, Oregon may have their next Heisman trophy winner.

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