New Analytics Rankings Gives Oregon Ducks Fans Reassurance
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has the Oregon Ducks ranked as the No. 3 team in the country, as the advanced analytics suggest that Oregon is still one of the elite teams in the country despite the early loss to Indiana. The FPI uses data harvested by using expected points added in offense, defense, and special teams.
The Ducks a 29.8 percent chance to win their final four games of the regular season, per ESPN's FPI. Oregon goes on the road to face Iowa in week 11, and then they will finish their regular season with Minnesota and USC at home, with a regular season finale set to take place in Seattle against Washington in late November.
Oregon's Chances at Big Ten Title
One of the more interesting takeaways from the newest release of the FPI is the 3 percent chance that Oregon was given to win the Big Ten conference. Since Oregon lost to Indiana at Autzen Stadium in week 7, the Hoosiers have been given a straightforward road to the Big Ten championship game. The Hoosiers hold a 45 percent chance to win the Big Ten, while the Ohio State Buckeyes have been handed a 49 percent chance.
FPI Suggests Ducks Make CFP Even With Two Losses
The FPI was able to answer perhaps a question that a lot of Ducks fans may have on their minds: Can a two-loss Oregon team sneak into the College Football Playoff?
The answer is most likely. The FPI has Oregon at a 29.8 percent chance to make the CFP, but they have also given the Ducks a 76.9 percent chance to make the college football playoff, meaning that if the Ducks should end their 2025 regular season with two losses, the ESPN FPI still thinks they would have a very good chance to make the CFP.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans
Out of the top-ten teams in the FPI Index, four of them are Big Ten programs, three are SEC, one is from the Big-12, and Notre Dame makes up the lone independent program. USC checks in as the fourth Big Ten team in the top ten of the FPI, and the Trojans hold a 17.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.
USC will visit Autzen to play the Ducks on November 22, with the game potentially being a top-15 matchup, depending on whether both the Ducks and Trojans win their two games leading up to the game against each other.
The Ducks currently have 16 percent chance to make the national championship, and a 7.1 percent chance to win their first-ever national championship, per ESPN. Ohio State and Indiana have the two best percentages to win the national championship, checking in with a 25.8 percent chance and 26.2 percent chance, respectively.