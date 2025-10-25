First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
First look at the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ new tie-dye uniforms doesn’t disappoint. As they host Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks once again prove why they are at the forefront of college football fashion. The Ducks continue to push boundaries with bold, creative looks that match the program’s high-energy identity.
The Oregon Duck mascot made a bold entrance into Autzen Stadium - complete with a tie-dye Volkswagon bug and the dancing bears. It was a unique throwback to the 1970s as the dancing bears were created for the back cover of the Grateful Dead's 1973 album the History of the Grateful Dead,
While fans were waiting to erupt for a Ducks team that looks to start a new home winning streak - Oregon's new Nike threads stole the show. As the sun sets on the Willamette Valley, Oregon's black uniforms with tie-dye accents were front and center.
Oregon's Tie-Dye Uniforms
Nike and the Ducks are once again pushing boundaries with a tie-dye uniform inspired by Eugene’s connection to the Grateful Dead. The look reflects Oregon’s blend of culture and performance — a fusion of creativity, speed, and swagger. For the Ducks, it’s not just fashion; it’s strategy and brand identity.
... And the only thought from many Ducks fans is - wishing that there could be more tie-dye involved in the uniforms. Oregon coach Dan Lanning did say that the uniform design for the Oregon Ducks tie-dye look was toned back from its original concept.
The black “Generation O” uniform is loaded with standout details. The jersey numbers feature tie-dye, while Nike added a special Oregon/Grateful Dead logo to the shoulders. Even the helmet’s back plate gets in on the fun, showcasing the Grateful Dead’s Dancing Bears alongside tie-dye decals of the Oregon “O” and the Big Ten logo.
Oregon announced in July that this week’s game would celebrate Eugene’s roots with the Grateful Dead, the band that made Autzen Stadium a tour staple from 1974 to 1994.
While the rain may be in the forecast for Saturday night, a rainbow shined over Eugene in the first quarter.
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
It marks the first-ever incorporation of tie-dye accents onto Oregon's uniforms, making it one of the most unique Ducks uniforms of the season and ever. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was featured in the uniform release, which was dropped a few days earlier than the team's usual Wednesday release.
Oregon will also be wearing the thermal reactive cleats, the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks, that turn different colors as they heat up during a game.
The partnership between Oregon, Nike, and the Grateful Dead is one of the latest initiatives but not the only one... Earlier in the year, the Ducks wore "Shoe Duck" uniforms as a tribute to the founding of Nike by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman.
The Ducks are ready to start a new streak at Autzen after their FBS-best 18-game home win streak ended two weeks ago against Indiana. Autzen Stadium is becoming known as a house of doom in the Big Ten. A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 22–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 50-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.