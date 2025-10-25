Ducks Digest

First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint

First look at the Oregon Ducks tie-dye uniforms doesn't disappoint as they host the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The Ducks football program is known for having arguably the best uniforms in the college football and Oregon continues to push the boundaries.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers dakorien moore
Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers dakorien moore / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

First look at the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ new tie-dye uniforms doesn’t disappoint. As they host Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks once again prove why they are at the forefront of college football fashion. The Ducks continue to push boundaries with bold, creative looks that match the program’s high-energy identity.

The Oregon Duck mascot made a bold entrance into Autzen Stadium - complete with a tie-dye Volkswagon bug and the dancing bears. It was a unique throwback to the 1970s as the dancing bears were created for the back cover of the Grateful Dead's 1973 album the History of the Grateful Dead,

The “Grateful Ducks” uniforms ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen St
The “Grateful Ducks” uniforms ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While fans were waiting to erupt for a Ducks team that looks to start a new home winning streak - Oregon's new Nike threads stole the show. As the sun sets on the Willamette Valley, Oregon's black uniforms with tie-dye accents were front and center.

Oregon's Tie-Dye Uniforms

Nike and the Ducks are once again pushing boundaries with a tie-dye uniform inspired by Eugene’s connection to the Grateful Dead. The look reflects Oregon’s blend of culture and performance — a fusion of creativity, speed, and swagger. For the Ducks, it’s not just fashion; it’s strategy and brand identity.

... And the only thought from many Ducks fans is - wishing that there could be more tie-dye involved in the uniforms. Oregon coach Dan Lanning did say that the uniform design for the Oregon Ducks tie-dye look was toned back from its original concept.

The black “Generation O” uniform is loaded with standout details. The jersey numbers feature tie-dye, while Nike added a special Oregon/Grateful Dead logo to the shoulders. Even the helmet’s back plate gets in on the fun, showcasing the Grateful Dead’s Dancing Bears alongside tie-dye decals of the Oregon “O” and the Big Ten logo.

Oregon announced in July that this week’s game would celebrate Eugene’s roots with the Grateful Dead, the band that made Autzen Stadium a tour staple from 1974 to 1994.

While the rain may be in the forecast for Saturday night, a rainbow shined over Eugene in the first quarter.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks ar
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia Dan La
Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia Dan Lanning recruiting nil / GoDucks / X

MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin

MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet 

Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia
Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia Dan Lanning recruiting nil / Oregon Ducks Football

It marks the first-ever incorporation of tie-dye accents onto Oregon's uniforms, making it one of the most unique Ducks uniforms of the season and ever. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was featured in the uniform release, which was dropped a few days earlier than the team's usual Wednesday release.

Oregon will also be wearing the thermal reactive cleats, the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks, that turn different colors as they heat up during a game.

The partnership between Oregon, Nike, and the Grateful Dead is one of the latest initiatives but not the only one... Earlier in the year, the Ducks wore "Shoe Duck" uniforms as a tribute to the founding of Nike by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman.

The Ducks are ready to start a new streak at Autzen after their FBS-best 18-game home win streak ended two weeks ago against Indiana. Autzen Stadium is becoming known as a house of doom in the Big Ten. A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 22–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 50-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football