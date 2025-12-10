Oregon's Playoff Path To National Championship Is Full Of Potential Revenge Games

The Oregon Ducks have officially made the 12-team College Football Playoff for the second-straight season under coach Dan Lanning.

The Ducks are the No. 5 seed, meaning Oregon will avoid both the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes unless they meet in the National Championship Game. Still, No. 4 Texas Tech stands in Oregon's way, and if the Ducks get past the Red Raiders, they could have a rematch against No. 1 Indiana.

Still, the path laid before the Ducks and Lanning is a promising one that could bring Oregon their first-ever national championship.

Multiple “revenge” games could be on the horizon for Oregon on the way to the national championship. A potential Playoff Semifinal matchup against Indiana—the Ducks’ only loss this season—awaits at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, followed by a possible clash with Ohio State, who ended Oregon’s 2024 postseason, or Georgia, who dominated the Ducks in Lanning’s first season.

Oregon Ducks' Path Starts With James Madison

The Ducks will host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium against Sun Belt champions, No. 12 James Madison University. JMU finished their season at 12-1, including a 24-20 win over Washington State. Should the Ducks beat JMU, their path ahead will be easier than it was last year.

With a win in the first round, the Ducks would be slated to face off against No. 4 Texas Tech in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on New Year's Day. The Ducks would have exactly 11 days off between the time they play JMU and their matchup against the Red Raiders, while Texas Tech will be coming off a rest period of 26 days without playing a football game.

The “rest vs. rust” debate has been discussed at length, and the long rest that is included in the first round bye certainly did not help Oregon last season.

Oregon Ducks In Line For Rematch Against The Indiana Hoosiers?

Should the Ducks be able to put together back-to-back wins in the College Football Playoff, they would advance to the semifinals to play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in January against either the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers or the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama.

If the Ducks do reach the National Championship, it will be the third time in program history that they have been on the biggest stage in college football. The two most likely opponents are No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia, barring any upsets in the first two rounds. Dan Lanning is 0-1 against Georgia as coach of the Ducks, and is 1-1 against the Buckeyes.

Here are the opponents and potential opponents for Oregon:

- First Round vs. No. 12 James Madison

- Quarterfinals vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

- Semifinals vs. No. 1 Indiana OR No. 8 Oklahoma OR No. 9 Alabama

- National Championship vs. No. 2 Ohio State OR No. 3 Georgia OR No. 6 Ole Miss OR No. 7 Texas A&M OR No. 10 Miami OR No. 11 Tulane

Oregon's Playoff Schedule Helps With Injury Bug

Oregon is still dealing with an injury bug, and the extended time off after missing the Big Ten title game could help some key players find their way back to the field. Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has been injured since before the season, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore has been injured for a few weeks with a non-contact injury he suffered in practice. If the Ducks are able to get both receivers back, the offense could hit a level it hasn't been able to hit yet.

The Ducks couldn't have asked for a better path. The No. 5 seed allows them the opportunity to knock off any rust against JMU in what will be the final game at Autzen Stadium in 2025.