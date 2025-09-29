New Betting Favorite Emerging in Big Ten Championship Odds After Oregon's Big Win
After the No. 2 Oregon Ducks traveled to Beaver Stadium and took down the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out, there's a new team favored to win the Big Ten Championship in 2025. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite (+160) to win the Big Ten title.
No. 1 Ohio State (+170) is not far behind the Ducks. Before the season, the Buckeyes were favored to win the Big Ten in 2025, followed by Penn State with the Ducks holding the third-best odds.
Despite taking care of business on the road against Washington and beating No. 9 Texas in the season opener, oddsmakers seemingly favor Oregon over Ohio State's early résumé now.
Big Ten Championship Betting Odds
1. Oregon +160
2. Ohio State +170
3. Penn State +650
4. Michigan +950
5. Indiana +1200
6. USC +3,300
7. Washington +5,000
8. Illinois +10,000
While the season is far from over, Oregon is in the driver's seat of the Big Ten standings after beating Penn State. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a chance to cement themselves at the top of the conference when they host No. 8 Indiana in Eugene on Oct. 11.
Both the Hoosiers and the Ducks have a bye week before facing off, and the top-10 matchup will cary Big Ten as well as College Football Playoff implications with it.
Reaction To Oregon's Big Win
After the dust settled on Oregon's victory over Penn State, college football analyst Josh Pate shared some of his takeaways on Josh Pate's College Football Show.
"Oregon, I feel differently. ‘Cause this is not their ceiling," said Pate. "As bad as that sucks for the Big Ten to hear. Last night’s not their ceiling. They don’t know what it is yet. I don’t know what it is yet."
Not only is Pate impressed with the Ducks after Saturday's result, the popular analyst highlighted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the offensive line for their performance on Saturday.
"That quarterback? That offensive line? Think about the moves they had to make on offensive and then watching those guys work last night. Remember the Evan Stewart news? Remember how Oregon, ‘Boy they lost their best receiver. What are they gonna do?’ They’re gonna play, and they’re gonna win," said Pate.
As Pate notes, Oregon's offensive line features a number of new transfers: left tackle Isaiah World, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, and right tackle Isaiah World. Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laoulu has been with the program for three years, and his veteran presence did not go unnoticed against Penn State.
"It’s a program, more than a couple of individuals on a team," said Paid. "They’re in ascension mode."
