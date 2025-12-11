Oregon's Dan Lanning Responds to Viral Insults from Penn State AD Pat Kraft

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for the first round of the College Football Playoff against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20.

But in the days following their official inclusion into the 12-team bracket, the Ducks made some interesting headlines after leaked audio revealed Penn State Nittany Lions athletic director Pat Kraft hurling some insults at the Oregon football program, Eugene and quarterback Dante Moore.

Unsurprisingly, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning took the high road when asked about Kraft's comments.

Dan Lanning on Pat Kraft's Comments: "I Heard It"

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During an appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Lanning played coy when asked about what Kraft said.

"No respone," Lanning said with a smirk. "You know, Pat's trying to do the best job that he can for Penn State. But yeah, I heard it. It's good."

Lanning was then asked if that would impact his pregame speech for the team next time Oregon plays Penn State.

I asked Dan Lanning about Pat Kraft's comments on Oregon.



Here was his response. https://t.co/Mi9u1yGeFl pic.twitter.com/fGxyNuvHPI — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 9, 2025

"We'll see," Lanning said.

Lanning is certainly saying a lot with just a few words. It's clear that this marks a notable moment in what's becoming a budding rivalry between the two programs.

Pat Kraft's Comments and Apology

Penn State University athletic director Pat Kraft answers questions from the media after Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In the leaked audio, Kraft calls Oregon "frauds."

“I think Oregon are frauds. I think they’re not tough. That’s our edge, our toughness," Kraft says in the clip.

He then takes another shot at the program and the people of Eugene in the process.

"Our fans, our people don’t understand. It’s a challenge. ‘What am I going to (expletive) do?’ Oregon? Have you all been to Oregon?" Kraft says. "Ain’t (expletive) going on, it’s a bunch of (expletive) weirdos.”

Then, he took a jab at Moore, saying the quarterback "was shaking" during Oregon's 30-24 double-overtime win against Penn State in Happy Valley on Sept. 27.

"Oregon? Their (expletive) quarterback was shaking in overtime," Kraft said. "But we have to win those (expletive) games.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He apologized publicly for the comments during the introductory press conference for new head coach Matt Campbell.

"What I will tell you about that is I'm embarrassed," Kraft said. "I apologize to anyone I might have offended with that video that leaked. Personally, it's been challenging for me. But I am very passionate about Penn State. ... I fell short of the standard that I should represent for all those people, all my staff, all 833 athletes that I represent, and I can’t apologize enough for those who I may have offended. "

"I’ve got to be better," he continued. " ... So we're moving on. We handled it in the family. I'm proud of our guys. I'm proud of them and excited for them to move forward

Oregon vs. Penn State Rivalry

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It was certainly bold of Kraft to call out the Ducks in an insulting manner considering his team has yet to beat them since becoming conference rivals.

The Ducks are 2-0 against Penn State since joining the Big Ten, which includes a win over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship last year.

Oregon then beat Penn State 30-24 in overtime earlier this season in Happy Valley, a game that marked the beginning of the end for head coach James Franklin.

The next time the Ducks and Nittany Lions will face each other during the regular season will be in 2027 at Autzen Stadium.

