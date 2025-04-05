What New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Said About $80 Million Practice Facility In Brooklyn
Former Oregon Ducks star turned WNBA champion with the New York Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu and her teammates are getting a new practice facility as the Liberty announced the construction of an $80 million dollar project in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
“I am grateful to be a part of an organization who recognizes the power of investment in their players, and ensures we have everything we need to be at top of our game at all times. It was amazing to sit down with Populous and walk through what is most important to us as athletes to be successful in all aspects of our lives. This facility is a massive next step for the New York Liberty," said Ionescu.
Ionescu, alongside New York forwards Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, represented the entire team in meetings about the design. The facility will be 75,000 square feet, and the building is supposed to be ready to open in 2027. The franchise also reported that the Liberty's owners are funded the cost of the construction project.
According to a release from the franchise, Ionescu, Stewart, and Jones "collaborated with leading global design firm, Populous, to provide insights that are unique to women, optimize player performance and best accommodate their multi-faceted lifestyles. As the first-ever facility 'designed by players, for players,' the New York Liberty practice facility will include elements derived by athlete insights."
Some of the new amenities include replacing the traditional locker room with a players' lounge surrounded by private suites that will have daybeds, mirrors, a wardrobe, sneaker storage, and a vanity. The new facility will also have two practice courts with the latest film technology, an outdoor basketball court, a sports medicine suite for rehab, and a two-story training room that has indoor and outdoor components.
Additionally, the players will also have two lounges for family as well as an in-house studio for players' hair, nail, and makeup appointments.
“One of the main things that drew me to the New York Liberty organization is the level of investment in us as athletes,” said Jones. "We just won a championship, and in the same way they expect us to level up and step up our game, our ownership group and leadership continues to raise the bar, and this facility is a perfect example of that. This is what makes our organization great and why it will continue to be relevant as the years go on."
“We were thrilled to be a part of the insights process, and the results are a direct reflection of that. This is a great take on reshaping what a locker room is, because it is not only about building team chemistry, but also giving players space for personal time," Jones continued.
The Liberty won the WNBA Finals in 2024, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in five games. Will Ionescu and company be able to repeat? The 2025 WNBA season begins on May 16. Ionescu and the Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces on May 17 to open the year.