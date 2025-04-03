Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Jadrian Tracey, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Status
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Guard Jadrian Tracey was reported to have entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, April 2, as reported by 247 Sports. The announcement comes just a week after guard Mookie Cook entered the transfer portal.
With the recent departure of Tracey, the Ducks are down to just seven scholarship players for the 2025-26 season, with forward Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad’s status for the upcoming season still to be determined.
After Tracey was granted an extra year of eligibility last month, he was anticipated to return to Oregon for his final season. In fact, less than two weeks ago, Tracey expressed his intent to stay with Oregon’s basketball program for his sixth season of college basketball.
“I love it here,” Tracey said ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “So that’s definitely my plan. Pretty easy decision when you like the guys around you.”
Despite his comments, Tracey entered the portal on Wednesday, though he made no formal announcement regarding his entrance into the transfer portal.
Tracey’s decision to enter the transfer portal came as a surprise to some, given his previous statements about the program. His departure has also sparked speculation that it may not have been entirely his choice, drawing comparisons to former Duck guard Brennan Rigsby, who was rumored to have been pushed out of the program.
Despite the speculation surrounding Tracey’s departure, the theory doesn’t hold much weight.
After Oregon’s season-ending loss to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Altman said that he wanted returning players to stay with the program.
“I hope and pray that the guys wanna stay because I want them to stay,” said Altman. “Everybody that can come back, I want them to come back, but they gotta be wanting .”
Tracey played a crucial role for the Oregon Ducks this season. The Florida native primarily served as the team's sixth man. However, Tracey did step into the starting lineup for 16 games during the 2024-25 season.
While he wasn’t Oregon’s leading scorer, Tracey provided steady contributions on both ends of the floor, averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 35 games.
Over his two seasons with the Ducks, Tracey played in 70 games, making 38 starts while averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Tracey is the second player to depart the program after the season, following fellow guard Cook, who entered the transfer portal less than 24 hours after it opened last week.
Both forward Kwame Evans Jr. and guard Jackson Shelstad have yet to announce whether or not they will return to Oregon next season.
Center Nate Bittle’s status as a Duck is also questionable, as Bittle declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. However, he still has the option to return to Oregon for a final year.
With players like Cook and Tracey leaving the program and the status of Shelstad, Evans, and Bittle uncertain, Altman and his staff will have to address their needs through the transfer portal.
Oregon has already landed a commitment from former Texas Longhorn forward Devon Pryor. The Ducks are working to add more talent to the portal and hosted WCC Freshman of the Year Austin Rapp on campus Wednesday.
With several roster moves and uncertainty surrounding key players, Oregon’s basketball program faces an important offseason. Coach Altman and his staff will continue to recruit from the transfer portal to address gaps in the roster.