New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Returning To Matthew Knight Arena For Exhibition Game
The return of New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and forward Nyara Sabally to the Matthew Knight Arena is as nostalgic as it can get for Oregon Ducks women's basketball fans. The reigning WNBA champions from the New York Liberty will host the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League in an exhibition matchup in Eugene on Monday, May 12, at 7 p.m. PT.
"We are very excited to host the New York Liberty and Toyota Antelopes in Matthew Knight Arena. The vision for the event includes a tremendous weekend of activities around the community. Our passionate fans will create a terrific atmosphere inside MKA for these elite women's basketball players."- Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens
Sabrina Ionescu made her stamp with the Oregon program from 2016-20 and is considered one of the best ever in women's college basketball history. The 5-11 guard broke records and stacked up award after award during her time with the Ducks.
NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles (26)
NCAA's 2019-20 season assists leader (299)
2x John Wooden Player of the Year (2019, 2020)
3x Pac-12 Player of the Year (2018, 2019, 2020)
As she made her way to professional basketball, Ionescu was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by New York. The face of the organization has been named to the WNBA All-Star squad three straight times from 2022-24 as well as the All-WNBA Second Team during that same span.
"I can't wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena. I've got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon women's basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!"- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu
As for Sabally, she was a two-time member of the All-Pac-12 First Team from 2021-22. Her career averages with Oregon totaled at 13.9 points per game on a a high shooting clip of 53.6 field goal percentage and 48.0 three-point percentage. The 6-5 forward consistently snagged 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game through her 48 career games with the Ducks.
Sabally was later drafted with the No. 5 overall pick by New York in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She has been the x-factor during her time playing for the franchise's frontcourt in thanks to her defensive effort.
"I am super excited to have this preseason game in Eugene. I never thought I was going to be able to play on that court and in front of our amazing Duck fans again. I know Oregon is going to show out and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere!"- New York Liberty guard Nyara Sabally
In 2018-19, the Oregon duo made history as the first Oregon women's basketball team to make the NCAA's Final Four. Five years later, the two won the 2024 WNBA championship which was New York's first in franchise history.
Presale for the exhibition tickets between the New York Liberty and Toyota Antelopes in Eugene will begin on Tuesday, March 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Tickets to the public will start on Wednesday, March 12 at 9 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.