Intriguing NFL Draft Fits Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackle Isaiah World

Former Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. After suffering an ACL tear in one of the final games of the season, the prospect is looking to hear his name called in the NFL Draft prior to completely healing his injury.

World would be a huge addition to many teams, including arguably these three teams being his best fits.

San Francisco 49ers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a ton of talent and is always looking to bring the best players that they can out of the draft. They have some talented tackles, but they are also very thin with an aging tackle like Trent Williams. They won't lose much of anything at the offensive tackle position, but it seems likely that they will make a tackle selection or two during this draft.

The thing that makes this make sense is that they won't need an immediate starter at the position, but they can instead take a selection that makes a ton of sense down the line. World will fall in the draft due to an ACL injury, and he will likely be available for selection in round four or five, which is where it seems the 49ers could pull the trigger.

This would be a huge landing for the 49ers, but even better for World, who would have the chance to learn from a very skilled offensive lineman like Williams, who is known to help his teammates learn along the way. Sometimes that connection could be all that it takes for a player to go from good to Pro Bowl.

New York Giants

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants are a franchise that is growing in different areas and will be tasked with finding at least one offensive tackle, if not multiple. With the lack of depth, the Giants will either have to draft a right tackle or even a left tackle, if not both. If this is not the case, they will have to move Evan Neal to the tackle position, which may not be the best move for the former first-rounder (if they bring him back in free agency).

The Giants will be looking to get an immediate starter, and that is what they can do early, but with either their fourth or fifth round pick, it wouldn't be a shock if they selected Isaiah World, who has endless potential, but is damaged by an injury. This would be a risky pick, as will any selection in the draft of a player with an injury, but the boom-or-bust rate is trending in the right direction for the Oregon offensive tackle.

This would set the tackle up perfectly to be in a system that he will see the field at when he gets healthy, as he is still one of the more proven offensive tackles in the draft.

Baltimore Ravens

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the better fits due to the fact that they will not need an immediate starter and will likely be in no rush to get World back into action. Similar to the 49ers, they have a veteran who can help develop the mindset of the rookie, and help him through his physical set backs he may have with the injury that he is facing.

That player is Ronnie Stanley, who is a veteran and a great player at that. The Ravens will be one of the teams to watch with a later selection, as they have seven picks from the fourth round and down. With that many picks, they have a ton of potential to be the ones to select the Oregon tackle.

