Kenyon Sadiq Outperforms NFL Star in Combine Bench Press
In this story:
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been stealing the show at the 2026 NFL Combine. Sadiq has put his combination of speed and strength on full display.
Kenyon Sadiq's Bench Press Display at NFL Combine
One of the combine drills is bench press. Sadiq had 26 reps of 225 pounds. This outdid San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams when he was at the 2010 NFL Combine and finished with 26 reps of 225 pounds. Williams ended up being selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL Drat. Williams is listed at 6-5, 320 pounds and is without a doubt among the strongest and best players in the entire league.
Williams is on track to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer. In his 15-year NFL career to this point, Williams has been named First-team All-Pro three times, Second-team All-Pro two times, and a Pro Bowler 12 times.
Sadiq recording a better combine bench press just shows the strength he has as a tight end, outdoing what an all-time great offensive lineman put up in the same drill.
Another Oregon Ducks Tight End Heading to the NFL
Kenyon Sadiq is listed at 6-3, 241 pounds. The 20-year-old Sadiq had an elite 2025 season and was a reliable red-zone target for the Ducks as they made the College Football Playoff semifinal. He had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. This propelled Sadiq to being named First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Tight End of the Year.
Sadiq played all three of his collegiate seasons for Oregon from 2023-2025, totaling 80 receptions for 892 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Sadiq will now take his talent to the next level. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Sadiq is the No. 19 overall ranked prospect in the 2026 class and is a projected first round selection.
Part of the reason why Sadiq didn't have the same production for Oregon in 2023 and 2024 as he did in 2025 is due to the fact that he was along with another star tight end, Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson had a career year for the Ducks in his final season in 2024 before he went to the 2025 NFL Draft. In his final season in Eugene, he totaled 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns.
Ferguson was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. As a rookie for the Rams in 2025, Ferguson hauled in 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Ferguson was part of a high-flying Rams offense led by MVP-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.
For Sadiq, it will be interesting to see where he lands. He appears to be a player that can come in and contribute immediately in the pass game and blocking in the run game.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1