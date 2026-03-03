NFL Draft Landing Spots For Kenyon Sadiq Following Record-Breaking Combine

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq enters the NFL Draft with the potential to be the next star tight end in the league. The talents he displayed during his three seasons at Oregon were put to the test during the NFL Scouting Combine, and Sadiq delivered.

Sadiq smashed records during the scouting combine, highlighted by a record time in the 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds. It was the fastest ever by a player at the tight end position since at least 2003. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also tied for the second-best ever by a tight end.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1 in the broad jump, the third best by a tight end. Coming off an impressive performance in the combine, one thing is for certain: Sadiq will be a valuable addition to whichever team selects him in the draft.

With Sadiq expected to be a first-round pick in the draft, here are three teams that are the best fit for Sadiq following his impressive performance at the combine.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With such an impressive performance in the combine, Sadiq could very well be selected inside the top 15 in the first round of the draft. The Baltimore Ravens could be one of those teams that benefits from Sadiq’s combine performance by selecting him at No. 14 overall.

Following a heartbreaking end to the 2025 season, Sadiq could be just the addition on offense that the Ravens need. The addition of Sadiq would give two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson yet another reliable option on offense that he desperately needs.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

If selected by the Ravens, it’ll be interesting to see how Sadiq fits in with the Ravens tight end room that also features Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews. Likely will receive a majority of reps, but the question mark is Andrews, who many feel is reaching the final stages of his career.

Sadiq’s speed as a tight end is exactly what the Ravens' high-powered offense is looking for under new coach Jesse Minter, and passing up on him will be a difficult decision.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the future of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert uncertain as a free agent, selecting Sadiq with the No. 23 overall pick in the draft will be a valuable replacement if Philadelphia moves on from the eight-year veteran. Sadiq has the opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Eagles as a rookie. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' top connection was with Goedert, and with Sadiq on the offense, he has the potential to be a top target.

With Goedert potentially gone, Sadiq has the opportunity to fill that role as Hurts top connection on offense. Sadiq had eight receiving touchdowns last season at Oregon, which was the most by a tight end in the FBS.

Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos hold the No. 30 overall pick in the draft, and if Sadiq falls in their place, he will be reunited with his former college teammate, quarterback Bo Nix. The reunion of Nix and Sadiq with the Broncos is one that Ducks fans are bound to love.

In their one season together in 2023, Sadiq recorded five receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. Now in the NFL, Sadiq has the opportunity to be the missing piece at tight end needed to help the Broncos get to the Super Bowl.