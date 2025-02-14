NFL Teams 'Lucky' To Draft Oregon Ducks Says Coach Dan Lanning: 'Unbelievable Humans'
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning raved about his former players who competed in the Senior Bowl, a group of NFL Draft hopefuls who have a chance to make Oregon history come April.
There were eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, which set a new program record. 2025 NFL mock drafts list 10-11 Ducks selected, which would break that record.
Oregon is led by projected first-round picks Josh Conerly Jr. and Derrick Harmon. However, Ducks receiver Tez Johnson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa are named as biggest NFL Draft risers after the Senior Bowl. Johnson, Gabriel, Ferguson and Bassa wow'd NFL scouts with their attention to detail and speed.
"They did an unbelievable job," Lanning told Duck Insider. "We're so grateful for the time that they gave us. It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."
"Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted. Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have," Lanning continued.
Oregon fans look forward to which "lucky" NFL team will select their beloved Ducks to cheer them on on Sunday's next season. The Los Angeles Rams have been tied to Conerly Jr. to replace their breakout offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, who they may lose to free agency. The Minnesota Vikings are linked to Harmon with their first round pick.
Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, EDGE Jordan Burch, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and running back Jordan James are also projected to be drafted along with Johnson, Gabriel, Ferguson, Bassa, Conerly Jr. and Harmon. More Duck draft hopefuls include receiver Traeshon Holden, cornerback Dontae Manning, linebacker Jestin Jacobs and offensive lineman Marcus Harper.
Lanning's relationship with his players is exemplified with the way they speak about him.
"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."
Could Johnson be drafted to the Denver Broncos to reunite with his brother, quarterback Bo Nix? A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has Denver selecting Johnson in the third round to join Denver coach Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense, an intriguing possibility and a would be "dream come true" for Johnson.
Lanning helped prepare his players for the next level while posting his best season yet as a Duck. Oregon won the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championship in it's first season in the conference. The Ducks also achieved the first 13-0 start in program history, earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl.
With a talented class heading to test their talents in the NFL, Lanning reloaded with top-5 transfer portal and recruitting classes. He spoke to the standard of play at Oregon.
"I think the one thing that's changed is the standard to play at Oregon's higher now than it was three years ago," Lanning told Duck Insider. "So we're always looking to improve, right? We're not looking to get the same. The standard of play has gone up here, and that means the caliber of athlete that we're trying to target, to play for us, has gone up. And it starts there, right? Not lowering your standard and making sure that you're going to get guys that you feel like give you a competitive edge when you step out there on the football field, so that adjusts."
Where will Oregon's players be drafted? The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.