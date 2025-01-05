Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Fans, Coaches, Biological/Adopted Family
Oregon Ducks senior receiver Tez Johnson officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson shared a kind thank you on social media in gratitude for his mothers, family, 'Hotboyz', teammates, coaches, trainers, Autzen Stadium and to his coach he now calls dad.
In his post above, Johnson is referencing his adopted family and his biological family.
Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's family when he was 15 years old. Johnson aspires to be a good example for kids who had harder upbringings like he did and remains close with his biological family. His biological family saw his first Oregon game in Indianapolis when the Ducks beat Penn State to win the Big Ten Championship.
That was Johnson's best game of the 2024 college football season. Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP in the 45-37 win.
A recent NFL Draft profile on Johnson from Bleacher Report predicts him as a high-level backup/potential starter, who could be drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that his NFL goal is to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.
Ducks fans will love to cheer Johnson on in the NFL as the fan base fully embraced the receiver as one of their favorites ever.
Johnson left the field for the final time as a Duck after Oregon lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21, in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.
The transfer from Troy took his time as he exited the Rose Bowl and greeted the Ducks fans who made the trip to Pasadena. Johnson gave away some of his gear to fans, as seen in the video below.
Johnson also waited for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to be finished with his ESPN interview after the game, so that he could congratulate him on the win.
Johnson finished the season with 898 receiving yards, 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has was three receptions shy of breaking the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86... Which Johnson set in 2023.
For Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, it's time to focus on the future. Lanning made sure to express how proud he is of the 2024-25 team after Oregon fell to Ohio State.
"So proud of our guys," Lanning said. "Certainly proud of this season and disappointed tonight. If you’re a competitor, there’s no way you’re not going to be disappointed in the result tonight... They’ve got a lot of fight... Those guys went out and battled every second tonight.""
For Johnson, it's time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
