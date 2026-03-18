Best NFL Draft Fit For Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson is an exciting prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, as he is fresh off a 719-yard season with six touchdowns. He averaged over 16 yards per catch as well, which made him one of the better deep-ball and big-play wide receivers in the nation.

Benson turned some heads at the NFL Combine when he ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. Benson will be looking to hear his name called, but there is one team that seems to be the perfect fit for the Oregon Ducks wideout.

Malik Benson's Perfect NFL Fit

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best fit for the Oregon Ducks wide receiver is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have done a decent job with the NFL Free Agency part of the offseason, as they re-signed one of their wide receivers who started last year, Alec Pierce. Pierce is a fantastic wide receiver on the outside and is fresh off a 1,000 + yard season for the Colts. He re-signed with the program on the first day, but they weren't as fortunate with all of their players.

The Colts unfortunately missed on Michael Pittman Jr, who is now on his way to Pittsburgh to be a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittman Jr. also played out the outside, as he is a guy who has shown time and time again that he can win the physical battles. The talented player finished the season just short of 800 yards, but was very efficient in his route running, which allowed him to be one of the more dangerous wide receivers in the league.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) leaves the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts now have Josh Downs, who is the brother of college football star and fellow NFL Draft target Caleb Downs, in the slot, and Pierce on the outside, but the Colts could use some depth everywhere. They also need a starter on the outside, which is something that Benson could be down the line, as their starter on the outside seems to be Ashton Dulin. While Dulin would be a solid depth piece, he isn't starter caliber in the NFL at this moment.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Colts could use a selection on a guy like Benson, who will fit the mold of what they are looking for very well. Benson has some speed to him and is very physical, but is a guy who will require a ton of attention when running routes. His time at Oregon was a lot more successful than just the 719 yards, as he found ways to create a ton of space even on the plays he didn't receive the ball.

The talented wide receiver also has a ton of quality traits, as he is one of the better frames coming into the draft. He currently has a nearly 200-pound frame and will be a problem for a lot of cornerbacks in the league. He will likely be a later selection in the draft, but Benson would be a steal if the Colts can get him, as he would be one of the later selections to see the field early in their career.

Benson has a great showing at Oregon's Pro Day.

"I feel I did pretty good. Just another opportunity to come out here and show my routes for the teams," Benson said in Eugene. "The scouts were giving me some routes to run, and I feel like I did a really good job, being able to crush it out there definitely gives me some confidence. I'm a smaller guy, but I'm fluid in and out of my breaks, and I've got a lot of speed too. Some guys with good speed are not as good of going in and out of their breaks."