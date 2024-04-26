Bo Nix Helps Make NFL Draft Quarterback History: Sixth QB Selected
The Denver Broncos selected former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix is the sixth quarterback selected, which ties the NFL record for most quarterbacks picked in the first round.
The 1983 NFL Draft also had six quarterbacks drafted. The 1983 QB class is often considered the greatest quarterback class ever, featuring three Hall of Famers and two of history's most highly esteemed quarterbacks. John Elway, Jim Kelly, Ken O'Brien, and Dan Marino were defining figures in the NFL during the 1980s and '90s.
In the post-Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City, Nix has often received pro comparisons to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.
Brees starred with coach Sean Payton, who is now the head coach of the Broncos. Draft analysis here on how Nix could become Payton's "next Brees."
"The first thing I thought of was the organization; they put their trust and belief in me," Nix said moments after being drafted in an interview with KOA 94.1 FM in Denver. "I know it's not a small task that they took me at that position. They could have taken a lot of guys, but I'm thrilled to be a part of this organization, thrilled to play for these coaches and for this locker room. I can't wait to get there and get started."
Nix's rookie deal will be a four-year contract, projected to be worth $18,613,158 million, with an $10,356,840 million signing bonus.
Denver's quarterback room has become significantly deeper and more competitive. Nix will now compete with Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson in the Broncos' quarterback room.
The Heisman Trophy finalist is also the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.