NFL Draft Analysis: Could Oregon's Bo Nix Become Sean Payton's Next Drew Brees with Broncos?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos used the No. 12 overall pick to add him.
In the days before the NFL Draft, Albert Breer of MMQB reported the Broncos had a one-hour Zoom meeting with him on March 7 and dispatched a group led by Sean Payton to Eugene for a workout session on March 18.
The Broncos' interest in Nix was extensive and dated back early in the draft process. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver conducted a private workout with Nix the day following his pro day. The evening before, the Broncos provided Nix with three offensive play packets. During a classroom session the following morning, Nix impressed the organization greatly, with Schefter reporting a Broncos source noting that Nix "crushed it." After the session, the team observed Nix on the field for an hour and concluded that he was the quarterback they sought.
Schefter also reported that Alex Forsyth, Nix's former teammate at Oregon who is now a center for the Broncos after being selected in the seventh round last year, spoke highly of his former college quarterback to the Broncos' coaching staff. Forsyth praised Nix for his intelligence, comprehensive knowledge of every protection, ability to manage everything at the line of scrimmage, and the universal respect he commanded from the entire team.
Nix demonstrated a knack for quick releases, thriving in Oregon's zone-read, quick-strike offense, which will also be evident in the Broncos' playbook, reminiscent of Drew Brees's style under Sean Payton in New Orleans.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, who once played under Payton shortly after Payton took over as the New Orleans Saints coach in 2006, compared Nix to Brees. On Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan, Klatt mentioned, "He reminds me somewhat of Drew Brees — though he's not as accomplished a passer and is more dynamic on his feet."
In his three seasons at Auburn, Nix amassed 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over 34 games, ranking third in Auburn's all-time passing yards. Over two seasons at Oregon, he accumulated 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, setting Oregon's single-season records for passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes. In 2023, he set the FBS record for single-season completion percentage at 77.4 percent, previously held by Mac Jones.
At 24, Nix enters the NFL older than many rookies. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 214 pounds, he was highly productive throughout his collegiate tenure but particularly shone in Eugene. However, some question Nix's ability to translate to the NFL due to Oregon's offensive system featuring a heavy diet of throws behind the line of scrimmage and generally low average throw distance.
Nix has consistently shown improvement each year, displaying agility in the pocket to evade pressure and extend plays. He is adept at making plays with both his legs and arm when plays break down. His strongest throws often came on the move, and he is also effective on quarterback draws and designed runs.
Nix's quick pre-snap reads and post-snap awareness have consistently guided him on where to deliver the ball. His quick footwork and rapid release help him efficiently target his receivers. Nix's compact throwing motion allows him to deliver the ball across the field with minimal effort.
Denver's quarterback room has become significantly deeper and more competitive. Nix will now compete with Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson in the Broncos' quarterback room.