NFL Quarterback Makes Surprise Appearance at Oregon Practice Facility

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was in Eugene this weekend taking reps in the Oregon Ducks indoor practice facility.

Shough played for Oregon from 2018-2020.

Tyler Shough Returns to Oregon Practice Facility

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates the win as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon tight end Markus Dixon posted a video on his Instagram story of Shough making a throw at Oregon’s practice facility. Take a look at it below.

Tyler Shough is back at Oregon throwing 👀 pic.twitter.com/JN9tKNUYbj — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) July 12, 2026

Tyler Shough signed with Oregon as a member of their 2018 high school recruiting class. He was rated by 247Sports as a four-star recruit.

Shough didn’t see the field much in his first two seasons at Oregon in 2018 and 2019 as he was backing up starting quarterback Justin Herbert. Shough got his chance to start for the Ducks in 2020.

Unfortunately, this season was shortened due to Covid, so Shough only played seven games. In those seven games, he threw for 1,559 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Oregon won the Pac-12 Championship game and then lost in the Fiesta Bowl to finish with an overall record of 4-3.

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) during pregame warm-up at the 50th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Ncaa Football Oregon At Iowa State | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the season came to a close, Shough entered the transfer portal and opted to go to Texas Tech. Shough played for Texas Tech from 2021-2023. A big struggle for him was just staying on the field. he suffered multiple devastating injuries. He ended up transferring again after the 2023 season, committing to the Louisville Cardinals.

Shough stayed healthy with Louisville in his final season in college in 2024 and thrived. He threw for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks for an open pass during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Shough started nine games. He threw for 2,384 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Shough was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his performance. Shough is one of numerous quarterbacks that played for the Ducks to now be a starter in the NFL.

There are two quarterbacks in the NFL this season that finished their college careers with Oregon and are in line to be the Week One starters: Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers and Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos. Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel started six games as a rookie last season and will enter training camp in a quarterback competition. Gabriel played his final season of college with Oregon in 2024.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is the most decorated Oregon quarterback in program history, winning the 2014 Heisman Trophy and leading the Ducks to a National Championship game appearance. He started eight games last season in relief for Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels is healthy now so Mariota will go back to being his backup.

Marcus Mariota signs autographs during an Oregon Ducks home football game in 2017. He played college football for the Ducks beginning with the 2011 season and won the 2014 Heisman Trophy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Shough didn’t finish his collegiate career in Eugene, the fact that is still going back for workouts at the facility shows there’s still a good relationship between the two. That’s not always the case in college football with the transfer portal.

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