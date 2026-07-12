Dante Moore Blind Ranks Top Five Oregon Quarterbacks
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The Oregon Ducks have a long line of quarterbacks that have made the NFL, especially in recent years.
Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore blind ranked the best Oregon quarterbacks of all time. Here were his rankings.
Dante Moore Blind Ranks Oregon Quarterbacks
Overtime Szn's Instagram account caught up with Dante Moore and had him blind rank five Oregon quarterbacks.
Moore was asked to rank Justin Herbert first. He put the current Los Angeles Chargers starter at No. 3. Herbert played for the Ducks from 2016-2019. He led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory in his final season before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers.
Next, Moore had to rank Marcus Mariota. He didn’t hesitate, ranking the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner No. 1. Mariota played for Oregon from 2011-2014. He led the Ducks high-powered offense, winning two Rose Bowls and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game during his time in Eugene. Mariota was selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
After Mariota, Moore then put Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix at No. 4. Nix played his final two collegiate seasons at Oregon in 2022 and 2023. He finished third in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.
To round out the top five, Moore ranked his former teammate and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel at No. 5 and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts at No. 2. Gabriel played just one season at Oregon in 2024, but led the Ducks to a perfect regular season and a Big Ten title. He was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns.
Fouts played for the Ducks from 1969-1972. He was named First-team All-Pac-8 in 1972 before being selected in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Fouts had an NFL career that spanned from 1973-1987, making six All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls.
When it’s all said and done, where will Moore rank among these names in Oregon history?
Moore began his collegiate football career with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. Moore was a highly-touted five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was thrown right into the fire as a true freshman. He threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023. Following the season, he entered the portal and transferred to the Ducks.
In 2024, Moore sat behind Gabriel and was Oregon’s backup quarterback. This paid off in the long run when Moore got the starting job in 2025. In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He started all 15 games for the Ducks and they made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Moore could have opted to go to the NFL after the season, but decided to come back to Eugene for another crack at a national title. If he can lead the Ducks to their first title in program history, there’s no doubt that he’ll be considered as one of, if not the greatest quarterback in Oregon history.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1