Dante Moore Blind Ranks Top Five Oregon Quarterbacks

The Oregon Ducks have a long line of quarterbacks that have made the NFL, especially in recent years.

Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore blind ranked the best Oregon quarterbacks of all time. Here were his rankings.

Dante Moore Blind Ranks Oregon Quarterbacks

Oct 5, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The Ducks defeated the Buffaloes 57-16. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overtime Szn's Instagram account caught up with Dante Moore and had him blind rank five Oregon quarterbacks.

Moore was asked to rank Justin Herbert first. He put the current Los Angeles Chargers starter at No. 3. Herbert played for the Ducks from 2016-2019. He led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory in his final season before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers.

Oregon's Justin Herbert celebrates with fans at Autzen Stadium after a win over Arizona State in 2016. From Eugene, Herbert lead the Oregon Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship in 2019. He now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next, Moore had to rank Marcus Mariota. He didn’t hesitate, ranking the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner No. 1. Mariota played for Oregon from 2011-2014. He led the Ducks high-powered offense, winning two Rose Bowls and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game during his time in Eugene. Mariota was selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

After Mariota, Moore then put Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix at No. 4. Nix played his final two collegiate seasons at Oregon in 2022 and 2023. He finished third in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

To round out the top five, Moore ranked his former teammate and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel at No. 5 and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts at No. 2. Gabriel played just one season at Oregon in 2024, but led the Ducks to a perfect regular season and a Big Ten title. He was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns.

Denver Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fouts played for the Ducks from 1969-1972. He was named First-team All-Pac-8 in 1972 before being selected in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Fouts had an NFL career that spanned from 1973-1987, making six All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls.

When it’s all said and done, where will Moore rank among these names in Oregon history?

Moore began his collegiate football career with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. Moore was a highly-touted five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was thrown right into the fire as a true freshman. He threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023. Following the season, he entered the portal and transferred to the Ducks.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Moore sat behind Gabriel and was Oregon’s backup quarterback. This paid off in the long run when Moore got the starting job in 2025. In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He started all 15 games for the Ducks and they made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Moore could have opted to go to the NFL after the season, but decided to come back to Eugene for another crack at a national title. If he can lead the Ducks to their first title in program history, there’s no doubt that he’ll be considered as one of, if not the greatest quarterback in Oregon history.

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