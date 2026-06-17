Oregon Quarterbacks Surprise At NFL Minicamp With Injury, Coach Updates

Oregon Ducks fans are counting down for the first college football Saturday... but what about NFL Sunday? There are three former Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season and each are in the news for very different reasons.

As NFL minicamps get started, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprises with an injury update while Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's comments on Justin Herbert turn heads and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough shows off his arm.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota in the league, both of whom are expected to serve in backup roles in 2026. The latest on Gabriel is a jersey number change amid more turnover in Cleveland while Mariota reported to minicamp after spending part of his offseason in Eugene.

Bo Nix Surprises After Injury

Nix is shattering expectations after breaking his ankle in Denver’s Division Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Broncos coach Sean Payton previously circled training camp in July for when Nix would be ready.

However, after getting surgery this offseason, Nix participated in his first practice on the first day of Broncos' first minicamp on Tuesday.

Bo Nix’s ankle looked just fine during his first practice of the season. pic.twitter.com/ClBr20uhdY — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 16, 2026

"The doctors tell me the ankle looks as good as new and we are right back to normal. So once the progression of the rehab comes and goes, after you wait and do your due diligence and wait patiently, get through it, it should feel great," Nix said on Tuesday.

Nix was present at Denver's OTAs in the beginning of June but was not able to participate, instead he observed from the sidelines. Being able to practice for minicamp is a big deal in terms of readiness for the season to begin as there was some speculation that Nix wouldn't be ready in time for the Broncos' season opener

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nix is looking to build on his best NFL season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025. He is entering Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Nix and Oregon coach Dan Lanning still connect and remain close. Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).

Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harbaugh has been vocal about his admiration for Herbert since he took over as coach in 2024. During the Chargers first minicamp practice on Tuesday, Harbaugh continued to praise his quarterback. The only difference in this compliment is that he also included new Los Angeles offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

"(Justin Herbert) - Really smart. Mike McDaniel, really smart. Well, how smart are they, coach? I'm not smart enough to know how smart those two are," Harbaugh said. "They're in a different level than me intellectually. And the more those two are together, which has been taking place the last eight weeks, bodes great for the Los Angeles Chargers."

Herbert, a Eugene-native, is entering his seventh season in Los Angeles but with a coaching change. All signs point to Herbert and McDaniel working well together. Herbert threw during the first minicamp practice but did not participate in the team team period which consisted of 7 on 7.

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was a change for Herbert earlier in the month during OTAs, when he utilized one day to focus on his throwing motion and footwork - something McDaniel wants him to prioritize instead of throwing. The goal being to get the ball out quicker which could help the receivers get more yards after catch and also limit the sacks on Herbert.

Herbert still frequents his home town in Eugene. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He also became the program's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293).

Tyler Shough's Big Arm At Minicamp

Shough has won the starting job in New Orleans and the second-year quarterback looks to take a big leap in 2026. So far, Shough has been impressing teammates and also showing off his arm at minicamp.

Clips of Shough throwing have taken off on social media as the Saints' fan base begins to rally around Shough.

Pump & Go 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OMB5nfssDQ — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) June 16, 2026

Shough also has been in the news recently for working with New Orleans legendary quarterback Drew Brees at his home in San Diego.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates the win as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Notably, Shough finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025, even though he only played in 11 games and started nine of them. He was drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after transfer stops at Texas Tech and Louisville.

Shough played three seasons for Oregon from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tumultuous Covid-19 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3. Shough recently visited Autzen Stadium for Oregon's game vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Shough also met his wife, Jordan, at Oregon, where she played soccer.

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