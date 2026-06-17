Oregon Quarterbacks Surprise At NFL Minicamp With Injury, Coach Updates
Oregon Ducks fans are counting down for the first college football Saturday... but what about NFL Sunday? There are three former Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season and each are in the news for very different reasons.
As NFL minicamps get started, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprises with an injury update while Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's comments on Justin Herbert turn heads and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough shows off his arm.
Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota in the league, both of whom are expected to serve in backup roles in 2026. The latest on Gabriel is a jersey number change amid more turnover in Cleveland while Mariota reported to minicamp after spending part of his offseason in Eugene.
Bo Nix Surprises After Injury
Nix is shattering expectations after breaking his ankle in Denver’s Division Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Broncos coach Sean Payton previously circled training camp in July for when Nix would be ready.
However, after getting surgery this offseason, Nix participated in his first practice on the first day of Broncos' first minicamp on Tuesday.
"The doctors tell me the ankle looks as good as new and we are right back to normal. So once the progression of the rehab comes and goes, after you wait and do your due diligence and wait patiently, get through it, it should feel great," Nix said on Tuesday.
Nix was present at Denver's OTAs in the beginning of June but was not able to participate, instead he observed from the sidelines. Being able to practice for minicamp is a big deal in terms of readiness for the season to begin as there was some speculation that Nix wouldn't be ready in time for the Broncos' season opener
Nix is looking to build on his best NFL season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025. He is entering Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.
Nix and Oregon coach Dan Lanning still connect and remain close. Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).
Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert
Harbaugh has been vocal about his admiration for Herbert since he took over as coach in 2024. During the Chargers first minicamp practice on Tuesday, Harbaugh continued to praise his quarterback. The only difference in this compliment is that he also included new Los Angeles offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
"(Justin Herbert) - Really smart. Mike McDaniel, really smart. Well, how smart are they, coach? I'm not smart enough to know how smart those two are," Harbaugh said. "They're in a different level than me intellectually. And the more those two are together, which has been taking place the last eight weeks, bodes great for the Los Angeles Chargers."
Herbert, a Eugene-native, is entering his seventh season in Los Angeles but with a coaching change. All signs point to Herbert and McDaniel working well together. Herbert threw during the first minicamp practice but did not participate in the team team period which consisted of 7 on 7.
There was a change for Herbert earlier in the month during OTAs, when he utilized one day to focus on his throwing motion and footwork - something McDaniel wants him to prioritize instead of throwing. The goal being to get the ball out quicker which could help the receivers get more yards after catch and also limit the sacks on Herbert.
Herbert still frequents his home town in Eugene. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He also became the program's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293).
Tyler Shough's Big Arm At Minicamp
Shough has won the starting job in New Orleans and the second-year quarterback looks to take a big leap in 2026. So far, Shough has been impressing teammates and also showing off his arm at minicamp.
Clips of Shough throwing have taken off on social media as the Saints' fan base begins to rally around Shough.
Shough also has been in the news recently for working with New Orleans legendary quarterback Drew Brees at his home in San Diego.
Notably, Shough finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025, even though he only played in 11 games and started nine of them. He was drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after transfer stops at Texas Tech and Louisville.
Shough played three seasons for Oregon from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tumultuous Covid-19 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3. Shough recently visited Autzen Stadium for Oregon's game vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Shough also met his wife, Jordan, at Oregon, where she played soccer.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus