Who Is Vinod Khosla? What to Know About the Family That Has Agreed to Buy the Seahawks

The reigning Super Bowl champions appear to have found their new owner.

Months after the Seahawks announced that the Paul Allen estate would be selling the team following their Super Bowl LX victory, the franchise announced Saturday that it has reached an agreement to sell the team to a group led by Vinod Khosla and his family. The group includes Vinod and his wife Neeru Khosla as well as their son, Neal Khosla.

The Seahawks were previously owned by Paul Allen from 1996 until his death in 2018. Since his death, his sister Jody Allen had been running his estate, which included the team. Now, she is slated to pass the team to Khosla’s group.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks,” Vinod said, on behalf of the Khosla family. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere.”

Khosla additionally posted on social media after the agreement was announced, “Excited to be part of this great franchise. Also excited to see the money all go to a non-profit. No other comments till sale is final.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham, the Seahawks sold for an estimated $9.612 billion, a record amount that easily surpasses the $6.05 billion the Commanders sold for in 2023. The Seahawks announced that the Khosla family will be the controlling owner of the team, though notably, a memo sent from the NFL to teams and obtained by Ian Rapoport referred to Neeru as the member who will serve as controlling owner.

Per Schefter and Wickersham, the Khosla family will not officially become the owner of the Seahawks until the deal is approved by the NFL’s other owners, who are set to meet in late August to vote on the matter.

So who is Vinod Khosla and his family? Here’s what to know.

Vinod Khosla: Net Worth and Background of the Seahawks’ Next Potential Owner

Vinod Khosla, 71, is an entrepreneur and “venture assistant,” and has a net worth of $13.7 billion, according to Forbes. He is the founder of Khosla Ventures and the co-founder of Sun Microsystems, a computer company that has been defunct since 2010. He was born in India and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology before coming to the United States and earning a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon. He then received an MBA at Stanford, after he initially was rejected twice from the school.

According to his bio on Khosla Ventures, he founded his company to focus on “technologies that could meaningfully reshape society.” He is a proponent of AI and AI in healthcare, with Khosla Ventures becoming the first venture firm to invest in OpenAI.

Vinod’s bio also lists that he has been married to his “childhood love”, Neeru, for 50+ years. She was also born in India and earned master’s degrees in molecular biology from San Jose State and in education from Stanford. She is the executive director and co-founder of the CK-12 Foundation, a non-profit that aims to provide free educational content and technology tools to help students “learn in their own way.” The couple has four kids, including Neal.

Most recently, the Khosla family owns a limited partner interest of the 49ers organization, one of the Seahawks’ top rivals. As the NFL’s memo noted, the Khosla family would have to divest their interest in the 49ers if the sale goes through.

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