NFL Scouts Taking Notice of Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore
Quarterback Dante Moore, and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks' made a statement in their double overtime 30-24 win over No. 7 Penn State during the infamous White Out in 'Happy Valley'.
Not only did Moore lead his team to a victory in its toughest test yet this season, but he put the rest of the country on alert of his talent.
His performance during the primetime matchup has analyst's like ESPN's Jordan Reid viewing Moore as one of if not the top 2026 NFL prospect at the quarterback position.
Scouts Are High On Moore
"He has been one of the best QB prospects in the class through five weeks," Reid said. "Evaluators have certainly taken notice, despite the 6-3, 206-pound QB starting only five career games to this point."
Dante Moore entered the college football sphere with a large amount of hype that dwindled down after his freshman year UCLA--where he started five of nine games for the Bruins--that ultimately ended with Moore entering the transfer portal.
He then elected to develop in the shadows in coach Dan Lanning, and Will Stein's system at Oregon as Dillon Gabriel was the expected starter for Ducks's after he announced his commitment just a week before Moore's. It's been a rather long road for Moore to get to where he is today, but ultimately it's what has led to his success.
In the era that is Name, Image, and Likeness a player like Moore can afford to stay in college, and continue to develop athletically and capitalize financially. Yet, Moore has yet to talk about his interest in entering the draft this year, but he still has more than enough time to decide.
It's only been five weeks of a 13 week schedule, and it appears Moore's main focus is to continue to win football games in an Oregon uniform, yet his skill has proven that he's one of the best to play for Oregon in the Dan Lanning era.
"He plays with an unflappable demeanor; he never showed panic in his game, despite the hostile environment." Reid wrote. "And even after Penn State put up 14 unanswered points to send the game to overtime, Moore consistently and accurately found his targets at all three levels of the field, making big play after big play in the extra frames."
MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks
Aced His First Test
Ahead of Oregon's matchup with Penn State it had a rather easy road to staying undefeated, and Moore was taken out of the game in the second of half of the Ducks' early-season blowouts.
It was a stalemate the whole first half with both teams just able to score a field goal at the half way mark. But the second half, and double overtime's is where Moore made his presence known.
He finished the night with 238 passing yards, and three touchdowns that brought the Ducks' a 30-24 victory over Penn State in one of the toughest environments in college football.
His ability to keep his poise, and remain calm is just the scenario NFL scouts needed to see from the redshirt sophomore, and possible Heisman Trophy candidate.
He's just one of three Oregon quarterback's in recent history to have three or more passing touchdowns in at least four of the first five games of the season. After the Penn State victory Lanning credited Moore for his impact.
"I think we have the best quarterback in college football."- Dan Lanning
After an exciting, and intense victory on the road, the Ducks' will have a bye week before hosting the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen stadium on Oct. 11.