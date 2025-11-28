Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Joins NIL Elite As Value Skyrockets
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is joining the NIL elite as his valuation has skyrocketed into the top-10 highest among college quarterbacks. In August, Moore's NIL valuation was at $640,000 which ranked No. 6 on the Ducks football team. Now, Moore has a $2.4 million NIL value after brilliant performances and landing new NIL deals.
Moore saw a huge jump September - notably after Oregon beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium - that saw his NIL value make an $900,000 increase. In September, his NIL value was No. 20 among all college football quarterbacks but now he has entered into the top-10. His NIL value is now close to entering the top-10 among all college football players.
Moore's NIL valuation (per On3) now ranks:
- No. 1 on the Oregon Ducks
- No. 9 among quarterbacks in college football
- No. 11 in college football
- No. 13 in the NIL 100 (includes all sports and recruits)
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million) and Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($4 million) have the No. 1 and No. 2 highest NIL valuations in college football.
Moore's NFL Decision
Moore's increased NIL value does not come at a surprise as it reflects his excellent play and NFL potential. Moore has helped lead the No. 6 Oregon Ducks to a 10-1 record and a likely chance to make noise in the College Football Playoff. If the playoff started today, the Ducks would host a first round playoff game in Eugene on Dec. 19 or 20.
NFL evaluators are projecting Moore as the top quarterback in this year's class as a top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there is a chance that Moore decides to wait another season to go pro and return to coach Dan Lanning's Ducks. Although there are millions of dollars waiting for him in the NFL, the NIL era makes it less of a financial sacrifice to stay in college.
Some of Moore's NIL deals include Ebay, Nike, Beats By Dre and Leaf Trading Cards.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus before the season, Lanning revealed how he addresses NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment.
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."
"We're probably not always the highest bidder. In fact, I know we aren't. But I know that we're able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them,” Lanning continued.
So possibly, the Ducks can create a competitive option for Moore to stay in Eugene. It appears his skyrocketing NIL valuation seems to think so.
A transfer from UCLA before the 2024 season, Moore has earned the confidence from his teammates and coaches. He played the back up role to Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel last season and now put the college football world on notice.
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Flashy Uniforms Before Washington Game
MORE: Rece Davis Reveals Why Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Is Complicated
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Refreshing Reaction to Tosh Lupoi Exit Rumors
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
At an Oregon bonding get-together this offseason, Moore surprised his teammates. In the video below, Moore takes center stage to announce that he will be gifting his teammates free headphones from Beats By Dre.
Oregon Ducks Top- NIL Valuations
- Dante Moore - $2.4 million
- Isaiah World - $1.2 million
- Emmanuel Pregnon - $1.1 million
- Bear Alexander - $1 million
- Dillon Thieneman - $855k
- Kenyon Sadiq - $748k
The Break Down Of NIL Valuations
On3 updates its NIL valuations weekly, projecting each athlete’s annual value by combining Roster Value and NIL Value.
- Roster Value reflects estimated compensation athletes receive from schools and collectives based on data.
- NIL Value measures an athlete’s marketability through licensing and sponsorship opportunities, which shift with on-field performance and media exposure.
Next up, the Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) and Washington Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Husky Stadium on Nov. 29.