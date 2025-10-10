Nick Saban Compares Different Styles of Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Oregon's Dan Lanning
As the No. 3 Oregon Ducks welcome the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers into town, the cast and crew of ESPN's College GameDay have also arrived in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of Saturday's showdown. On Friday, legendary college football coach Nick Saban compared the different styles of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Both Indiana and Oregon are undefeated to start the season after making the College Football Playoff in 2024, but Saban couldn't help but point out the differences between the two programs and their respective leaders.
What Nick Saban Said About Dan Lanning, Curt Cignetti
"First of all, having both of these guys on staff at some point in time in their career, these two guys are probably as different, personality wise, as anybody could ever be. I mean it’s polar opposite. But, I think the point is, is there’s more than one way to skin a cat, so you can be very different in a lot of ways and still be successful, as long as you believe in the process and the faith that you have in your principles and values," Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Curt Cignetti has always been an offensive guy, very serious about learning football and trying to be the best at it," Saban continued. "His personality has grown in terms of his identity. And Dan Lanning has always been a positive, upbeat, defensive guy. But full of energy, enthusiasm, excitement, and I think it’s contagious on everybody else. So these two guys are so different."
Ducks fans are probably aware that Lanning spent a season with Saban at Alabama as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide, but Cignetti also worked for one of the best college coaches of all time. From 2007 to 2010, Cignetti was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Saban and Alabama.
Lanning is viewed as one of the top college coaches under 40 years old, and he quickly rose through the coaching ranks before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart. Oregon is Lanning's first job as the head coach of a program, whereas Cignetti has years of experience as a head coach.
Before building Indiana into a CFP contender, Cignetti had success leading smaller schools like Indiana University of Pennsylvania and James Madison with an all-time coaching record of 135-37. Lanning's career record sits at 40-6, currently.
"Both guys very successful in what they've done," said Saban.
Nick Saban on Oregon's Rise
Before discussing the matchup between Lanning and Cignetti, Saban also took a moment to praise Oregon and the Ducks' football program:
"I love this place, I think it’s a beautiful place. But I think you have to have a tremendous amount of respect for what they’ve been able to accomplish here. . . . They weren’t really that good. They were good in track, they were good in some other sports, but they have established a tremendous tradition in terms of their ability to be successful in football," said Saban.
Can the Ducks cement themselves as one of the top teams in 2025 with a win over the Hoosiers on Saturday? Oregon and Indiana will kickoff from Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT.