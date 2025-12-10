Oregon Ducks' Biggest Advantage in College Football Playoff Revealed
The 12-team College Football Playoff field is now set. The Oregon Ducks finished the 2025 season with a record of 11-1. This landed them the No. 5 seed in the playoff.
Oregon will not receive a bye to the quarterfinals, but will host a first round game against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Coming off their disappointing exit in last season’s playoff, On3’s J.D. PicKell said on his show that he believes this can help coach Dan Lanning and his Ducks.
PicKell on Oregon Heading Into Playoff: “They’re Hungry”
PicKell is high on the Ducks heading into to the playoff this season.
“Look at Oregon’s draw. I think it’s fair to make the case they have the most workable path in the College Football Playoff…If it’s about psychology, are you really betting against Dan Lanning? I wouldn’t,” PicKell said. “I think there is arguably nobody better in college football when it comes to being an elite communicator in getting their team ready to rock and roll.”
In 2024, Oregon went undefeated through the regular season and capped it off with a Big Ten championship to earn the No. 1 ranking in the playoff. It was a short stay for the Ducks, who were dominated in their first game against the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
“Last year’s shortcomings I think will only bolster that statement when it comes to what Oregon is this year,” PicKell said. “They’re hungry, got an edge to them. I think Dan Lanning is going to fix the issues they had in last year’s College Football Playoff run when it comes to preparation. I promise they’ll be ready to roll from the jump.”
Despite not having as high of a ranking and a loss already on the season, this year’s Ducks may be better than they were a year ago. Add on top of that the extra experience that the coaching staff has and one can make the argument this team is in a better spot to go on a run.
Oregon Hosting First Round Playoff Game
Oregon’s playoff journey will begin at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 20 against the James Madison Dukes. JMU won the Sun Belt conference championship to secure their first ever trip to the CFP.
If Oregon were to take care of business at home, they would move on to the Orange Bowl where they would play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Miami, Florida. If the Ducks were to win their first two games in the CFP, Lanning and company would face the winner of the Rose Bowl (either the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, or No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide) for a spot in the National Championship.
