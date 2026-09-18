Nick Saban Identifies Two Concerns Behind Oregon Ducks' Rocky Start

EUGENE - Legendary coach Nick Saban, who has won seven national championships, has become a leading voice in the sport in "retirement" ... providing excellent analysis with a perspective that no one else in the world has.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is part of Saban’s coaching tree, and their relationship dates back to 2015, when Lanning served as a graduate assistant at Alabama during the Crimson Tide’s national championship season. Lanning previously told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that the two remain in regular contact.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay with Nick Saban looking on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Nick Saban Said About Oregon's Uneven Start To Season

Fast forward to 2026, and Saban is weighing in to what he thinks is going wrong at Oregon.

The Ducks entered the season ranked No. 2, with billboards in Tokyo featuring quarterback Dante Moore as part of his Heisman Trophy campaign. Now, Moore and the Ducks are 1-1 after an upset loss to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and putting together a close victory over Boise State, looking to find their footing before Big Ten Conference play begins.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Saban identified several concerns surrounding Lanning’s team, including its defensive struggles and the transition to two new coordinators.

“I think the problem is Oregon hasn’t been able to play very well on defense, which is uncharacteristic for Dan Lanning and his teams because he’s a defensive guy,” Saban said. “They’ve always been good.”

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning with Nick Saban | Photo credit: Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

A loss early in the season does not always have to derail a championship contender. Saban has even seen an early setback sharpen a team’s preparation by eliminating the outside noise he famously calls “rat poison.”

But he did stress the urgency for the Ducks, who have new leadership on both sides of the ball after offensive coordinator Will Stein left for Kentucky and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi became the coach at Cal.

Lanning had to replace two of the most important members of his staff at the same time, and according to Saban, that kind of turnover can become particularly challenging when it coincides with major changes to the roster.

“I think some of the issue is they have two new coordinators, which is kind of like your second lieutenants when you’re a head coach,” Saban said. “And when you have all these changes on your roster and then you have some guys coming back, I mean, how does that all mesh together?”

Lanning promoted within for both coordinator roles, with Chris Hampton taking over as defensive coordinator and Drew Mehringer becoming offensive coordinator. Notably, Saban dived into how finding new coordinators is the most difficult task for a head coach, and the two things he looked for in a hire: culture and system.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches “The O” on his way to the locker room before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban's Experience With Hiring Coordinators

“First of all, you’ve got culture, then you’ve got system,” Saban said. “So what I always wanted to do when I hired new coordinators was hire guys that were going to have the character, the leadership, the ability to present so that they could affect players in a positive way.”

Saban also wanted new assistants to adapt to the existing system instead of immediately attempting to rebuild it around their own preferences.

“I didn’t want to hire independent contractors that was going to come in and change everything for 50 players in the room who already knew the system that we were in, that was already successful, that they were loyal to,” Saban said.

Looking at Lanning's hires... both Mehringer and Hampton fit those two molds as coaches who didn't change the system and embodied Oregon's culture. Saban acknowledged that Oregon’s new coordinators may still be finding their footing within the program.

“Hopefully, they can get it right and get it back on track,” Saban said. “But right now, they haven’t played very good football the first two weeks.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

The good news is, Saban’s assessment didn't suggest the Ducks’ problems are permanent, only that they have not come together yet.

There is still so much season left for the Oregon Ducks, Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore, and how they respond to adversity could alter the trajectory of this season in a big way.

First up, the Ducks face Portland State on a short week at home and then begin Big Ten play on the road against the No.12 USC Trojans.

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