Elite Offensive Line Recruit Committing Between Oregon, Washington

Three-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal is committing on Wednesday, July 1, and he will be announcing his decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Per Rivals, Doyal has a final four that consists of the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins, and Utah Utes, and the offensive lineman is set to commit at approximately 11:45 a.m. PT.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gecova Doyal's Recruitment

According to 247Sports, Doyal visited UCLA and Utah in May before taking trips to Oregon and Washington in June. The Huskies received the final visit which is always coveted in recruiting, giving Washington's coaches the final word and impression in Doyal's recruitment.

The Huskies also represent the hometown program for Doyal, a three-star offensive lineman out of Puyallup, Washington.

Doyal stands at 6-2.5, 285 pounds and is the No. 16 interior offensive line recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports. According to the same rankings, Doyal is the No. 4 prospect out of Washington, and he's the No. 361 overall recruit in the country.

Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch watches pregame warmups against the Northwestern Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Highlights from Doyal's junior season in 2025 show an athletic lineman with the ability to make blocks in space. While he may be ranked as an interior offensive lineman, Doyal lines up primarily at left tackle for Puyallup. He certainly plays to the whistle, constantly finishing blocks onto the ground.

Ahead of his commitment on July 1, Washington has received four predictions to land Doyal from Rivals insiders.

Receiving the last visit doesn't always guarantee coaches that they will land the recruit, but the Huskies have seemingly held on to the momentum for Doyal. His finalists of Oregon, Washington, Utah, and UCLA suggest that the offensive lineman did not want to leave far out of the region, and the hometown program may win out in the end.

The Ducks do have four offensive linemen committed, and with Lanning and company often adding to the position group through the transfer portal, the Ducks can survive if Doyal does commit to Washington.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Commits

The Ducks have a deep recruiting class in general, not only on the offensive line. With five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant committing to Oregon and five-star receiver Xavier Sabb trending towards the Ducks, that position is no longer a priority.

Four-star linebacker and Oregon target Brayton Feister is committing on July 11, and he could be the fourth linebacker in the Ducks' class.

Archbishop Hoban linebacker Brayton Feister celebrates after the Knights’ win over Walsh Jesuit, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

- Rashad Streets, five-star EDGE

- Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

- Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

- Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

- Cameron Pritchett, four-star EDGE

- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

- Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

- Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

- Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

- Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

- Malakai Taufoou, three-star safety

- Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

- Anthony Cartwright III, three-star tight end

- Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman

- Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE

- Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman

- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

- George VanSandt, three-star tight end

- Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

Whether or not Doyal commits to Oregon, the Ducks are expected to have some fireworks with four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp also revealing their decisions on Wednesday.

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