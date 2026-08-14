Brayton Feister Boosts Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Ranking to New Heights

The Oregon Ducks have added another gem to their 2027 recruiting class as coach Dan Lanning’s success on the trail continues.

On Friday, the Ducks landed four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, who committed to Oregon over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and California Golden Bears, among others, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister made his decision on ESPN's Pat McAfee show and, during his announcement, faked out the Buckeyes while declaring his commitment to the Ducks

Before his commitment, Feister was the top uncommitted recruit in the 2027 recruiting class, and his addition to the Ducks has given Oregon yet another boost to its already impressive class. Here’s a look at how Feister’s commitment to the Ducks impacts Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class ranking.

Oregon Ducks Updated 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Feister’s commitment to the Ducks, Oregon held the No. 4-ranked 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Now with Feister’s addition, the Ducks have leapfrogged the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to No. 3 in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, per 247Sports.

With a total of 25 commits in their 2027 recruiting class, the two teams ahead of the Ducks include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1) and Miami Hurricanes (No. 2), led by former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

What Brayton Feister Brings to Ducks Linebacker Room

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister brings valuable depth to the future of the Ducks' linebacker room, which in the past featured remarkable leadership from players like Bryce Boettcher, who during his time with Oregon was one of the team’s top defenders.

This leadership resulted in the Indianapolis Colts selecting him with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Feister eventually looks to develop into that type of leader for the Ducks, and given that Oregon landed him over top college football programs like Notre Dame, Indiana, and Ohio State, it could be a sign of great things to come for the four-star linebacker.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker is a native of Massillon Washington High School in Ohio and is rated as the No. 133 overall player and No. 7 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Top Defensive Commits

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister becomes the 25th commit to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class and also joins a talented group of recruits who have already committed. Notable defensive commits that Feister is set to join include five-star Edge rusher Rashad Streets, along with four-star cornerback Tae Walden Jr., safety Semaj Stanford, cornerback Hayden Stepp, and linebacker Toa Satele.

This season, the Ducks are set to enter their first season under defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The former co-defensive coordinator for the Ducks received the promotion to the top position following Tosh Lupoi’s departure to become the coach of the California Golden Bears.

Expectations are high for Hampton in his first season as the Ducks' defensive coordinator, and these talented recruits, including Feister, are players that Hampton looks to rely on in defense starting in the 2027 season that fans hope follows their first national championship in program history.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.