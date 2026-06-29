Oregon Freshman Jett Washington Recruiting for Ducks at The Opening Finals

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Oregon Ducks freshman Jett Washington did not compete at The Opening Finals as a high school recruit because Nike took a brief hiatus from holding the competition, but the former five-star safety prospect likely would have earned an invite in 2025. In fact, Washington already has an NIL deal with the company as a Nike athlete, and he drove up to Philip H. Knight Campus, the headquarters of Nike, to experience The Opening as a spectator on Thursday, June 25.

An alumni of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, Washington has ties to some of the current recruits playing for Team West, like four-star defensive back and Oregon recruiting target Hayden Stepp.

While at The Opening, Washington confirmed that he has been recruiting his former teammate at Bishop Gorman ahead of Stepp's scheduled commitment date of July 1.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-star cornerback ranked as the No. 1 player from Nevada by 247Sports, Stepp made plays for Team West throughout The Opening Finals. He, alongside fellow Oregon target linebacker Brayton Feister, were named to the all-tournament team.

What Jett Washington Said at The Opening Finals

Washington spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI's Charlie Viehl about his adjustment from Bishop Gorman to Eugene, joining the team as an early enrollee in the winter:

"Eugene as a whole is really calm out there, a lot of nature, obviously, as everybody knows, but the football part I think has been great. You know, being around the guys, great culture, great training staff. So it was really getting up there, great getting into playbook early and see everybody get adjusted rather than coming in later, and it's kind of like a big shock. I'm really up there and getting comfortable now," said Washington.

When asked about the hardest part about transition from a high school athlete to a college athlete, Washington talked about some of the habits he's building early into his career.

"Just being a college athlete. It sounds cliché, but just you know, handle your business, waking up on time, eating right meals. It's something that I've always done, but kind of being intentional with it, being able to do it every day," Washington told Oregon Ducks on SI. "That's probably the hardest part. Did good two days, now third day let's stack on."

Jett Washington Reveals Confidence in Roommate Davon Benjamin

Oregon has a talented group of young defensive backs on the roster, with Washington joining a team that already features Brandon Finney Jr., Trey McNutt, Na'eem Offord, and Dorian Brew in the defensive backfield.

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin breaks free from St. Bonaventure's Kaden Glover during the second quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over visiting St. Bonaventure Friday at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Washington highlighted his roommate, freshman defensive back Davon Benjamin, as a name to watch from Oregon's recruiting class of 2026.

"My roommate, Davon Benjamin. He's a good player. Couple people know about him, he's pretty known in high school, but I think he's definitely a player that's gonna put on this year," said Washington.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Benjamin was one of seven top-100 recruits that the Ducks signed in the class of 2026.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In the Oregon spring game, Benjamin worked primarily at the nickel spot in the Ducks defense, and he could help replace Jadon Canady, drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

With Benjamin and Washington as roommates, the cupboards in Oregon's defensive backfield seem to be stocked for the forseeable future, especially if Washington's old friend Stepp can join the group.

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